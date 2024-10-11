South Africa: Ramaphosa Off the Hook in Phala Phala Case After NPA Declines to Prosecute

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa -- or anyone -- in relation to the Phala Phala case stemming from the criminal complaint laid by the former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, in 2022.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Limpopo, advocate Mukhali Ivy Thenga, made the decision not to prosecute anyone in the Phala Phala case after a "comprehensive investigation process" that was conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DCPI), according to NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

The investigation was based on the criminal complaint that the former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, filed with the South African Police Service (SAPS) in June 2022. The complaint, laid against Ramaphosa, related to the theft of a large sum of US dollars from the President's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

"The complainant requested the SAPS to investigate the conduct of the President and that of Major General Wally Rhoode, alleging that it amounted to the commission of money laundering and corruption. The investigations also covered any possible contravention of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962 and Exchange Control Regulation 1962. This was subsequent to the break-in and theft of an undisclosed amount of US dollars at Phala Phala Farm, Bela Bela, Limpopo," stated Mhaga.

"The decision not to prosecute was taken by the DPP after a...