Liberia: Nancy Greene Turns Down President Boakai's Appointment

Grand Bassa County — Nancy Q. Greene, who formerly served as Statutory Superintendent of the Glakon Statutory District, has officially declined an appointment as Relieving Commissioner of District #2 in Grand Bassa County, an offer extended by President Joseph N. Boakai.

In her formal communication to the President, Greene expressed her appreciation for the confidence shown in her capabilities but cited personal reasons for her decision to not accept the position.

"I extend my thanks and appreciation to you for the confidence you have shown in appointing me as Relieving Commissioner for District #2, Grand Bassa County," Greene wrote. "However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to serve in that capacity at this time. I am grateful to you for this consideration and will remain open to future opportunities to serve the people of District #2 and this nation."

Insiders suggest that Greene perceives the role of Relieving Commissioner as a step down from her previous position, influencing her decision to reject the appointment. Her tenure as Statutory Superintendent had seen her wielding considerable influence and responsibilities which the new role might not offer.