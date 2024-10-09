Liberia: CDC Youth League Wants Police Boss Dismissed

The National Youth League of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has issued a strong call for the immediate dismissal of Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, along with Ministers Sylvester Grigsby, Amin Modad, and Roland L. Giddings, citing gross violations of the rule of law and involvement in corruption scandals.

The opposition political party youth group accused these officials of misusing public funds that were earmarked for the growth and development of Liberia.

The demands come in light of recent allegations against the officials, which the National Youth League claimed have undermined public trust in the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Coleman, specifically, has been criticized for his actions as a police inspector General which the youth league argues represents a serious breach of legal conduct and public expectation.

Addressing a press conference recently, Alvin Wesseh the Acting Chairman of the youth league expressed the institution's frustrations over a perceived lack of accountability within the Boakai-Koung led government.

The league highlighted several instances where Minister Grigsby, Minister Modad, and Minister Giddings have reportedly engaged in self-enrichment activities that have diverted necessary resources away from nation-building projects.

The youth group is demanding a thorough investigation into these allegations, insisting that those found guilty of corruption face appropriate consequences.