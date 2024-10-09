Liberia: CDC Youth League Wants Police Boss Dismissed

7 October 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The National Youth League of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has issued a strong call for the immediate dismissal of Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, along with Ministers Sylvester Grigsby, Amin Modad, and Roland L. Giddings, citing gross violations of the rule of law and involvement in corruption scandals.

The opposition political party youth group accused these officials of misusing public funds that were earmarked for the growth and development of Liberia.

The demands come in light of recent allegations against the officials, which the National Youth League claimed have undermined public trust in the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Coleman, specifically, has been criticized for his actions as a police inspector General which the youth league argues represents a serious breach of legal conduct and public expectation.

Addressing a press conference recently, Alvin Wesseh the Acting Chairman of the youth league expressed the institution's frustrations over a perceived lack of accountability within the Boakai-Koung led government.

The league highlighted several instances where Minister Grigsby, Minister Modad, and Minister Giddings have reportedly engaged in self-enrichment activities that have diverted necessary resources away from nation-building projects.

The youth group is demanding a thorough investigation into these allegations, insisting that those found guilty of corruption face appropriate consequences.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.