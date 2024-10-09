Somalia: Somali Govt Says Dozens of Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Army Operations

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) has killed 59 Al-Shabaab militants in a series of military operations in central Somalia, according to a statement by the Ministry of Information.

The operations, which took place in the Galgadud and Middle Shabelle regions, targeted key Al-Shabaab strongholds around Gerile, Awsweyne, and Hawadley.

The Ministry of Information, in a statement released Monday, detailed the military's success in eliminating the insurgents, underscoring the government's resolve to dismantle Al-Shabaab's infrastructure.

However, the operations were not without cost, as the government also reported the loss of four SNA soldiers in the eastern part of Galgudud, highlighting the fierce resistance encountered by the militants.

These actions are part of a broader offensive by the SNA, aimed at disrupting Al-Shabaab's activities and reclaiming territories from the group's control. The struggle against Al-Shabaab, which has persisted for years, remains a critical challenge for Somalia's security and stability.