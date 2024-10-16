Somalia: UK Boosts Somalia Security With Additional £7.5 Million to ATMIS

Mogadishu — The United Kingdom has provided a further £7.5 million to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). This latest round of funding builds on earlier contributions and increases the total amount of financial support from the United Kingdom to both ATMIS and AMISOM since 2021 to £77 million.

ATMIS plays a vital role in Somalia's security, protecting key areas including population centres, supply routes and infrastructure. It continues to support the Somali National Army in joint operations, facilitating humanitarian aid, and safeguarding political processes including elections.

UK funds have enabled ATMIS to improve Somalia's security by combatting al-Shabaab and reducing the group's influence. ATMIS troops also provide protection for Somali civilians as they work to ensure a more stable and secure Somalia to the benefit of its people and the region.

The new funding will fund military stipends for troops from the five troop-contributing countries (Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda), and will help ATMIS to complete its mandate of a phased handover of security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces. The activities of ATMIS are crucial to Somalia's journey towards security and stability, but these require consistent international support.

British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, said of the new funding:

The UK is a close and longstanding partner of Somalia and a leading donor to ATMIS. By supporting ATMIS, we are not only investing in Somalia's security today but also in its stability and prosperity tomorrow. I encourage traditional and non-traditional partners to financially support the successor mission to ATMIS to ensure a secure and stable future for all Somalis and the region.

Somalia's Defence Minister, Abdikadir Mohamed Nur, welcomed UK support, noting:

This funding is critical in supporting the efforts of ATMIS and Somali security forces. We appreciate the UK's continued partnership in rebuilding a safer and secure Somalia. The continued support of our partners will remain vital as we work towards a sustainable security environment in our country.

The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye also expressed gratitude for the UK's contribution and emphasised the importance of continued international support:

I wish to sincerely thank the British Embassy for its continued support to the AU and for this generous and timely £7.5 million contribution to ATMIS. We urge other partners to follow the UK's example and invest in Somalia's security to ensure lasting peace and stability in Somalia and the wider region.

This latest contribution reinforces the UK's continued commitment to Somalia's security and stability for a safer and more prosperous future, while also ensuring regional stability.