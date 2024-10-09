Nigeria: Zazzau Prince Dies in Auto Crash

8 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Mohd.

A prince of Zazzau and son of the immediate past Emir has died in an auto crash.

Alhaji Umar Shehu Idris, who is also the Dan Isan Zazzau, lost his life in the road accident along Kaduna-Abuja express way, on Tuesday afternoon.

Untill his death, late Umar Shehu Idris was the Assistant Secretary to the Zazzau Emirate Council.

He died at the age of 41, leaving behind two wives, two children.

Confirming the death, Mallam Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, Media and Publicity officer.of the emirate, said his remains would be buried in due time.

Recall that his biological mother who was the wife of the late Eda8lymir of Zazzau, Dr. Shehu Idris, and mother-in- law to the Incumbent Emir, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, died 39 days ago.

