Nigeria: 21 Passengers Missing As Two Boats Collide in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, said 21 persons were unaccounted for as two unregistered boats collided on Lagos Lagoon at Imore town in the Amuwo-Odofin local government area of Lagos State.

The incident, according to the Police, happened on Monday evening with a total number of 32 passengers onboard the two boats.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated in a press release on Tuesday that the incident was reported to the Ilashe Police Division at about 7pm of the same day.

According to SP Hundeyin, the two boats collided and capsized in the middle of the lagoon.

He said emergency responders, including Marine Police and local divers, were swiftly mobilised to the scene and rescued 11 passengers who sustained injuries.

He added that the injured passengers were rushed to the Naval Hospital in Navy Town, Alakija, for medical attention.

The statement read, "On October 7, 2024, at about 7pm, a distress call was received at the Ilashe Division reporting that two unregistered passenger boats, each carrying 16 passengers, allegedly collided in the middle of the lagoon at Imore town. As a result, the boats capsized, and the passengers drowned along with their goods.

"Based on the report, teams of conventional and marine policemen, local divers, and other emergency responders were swiftly mobilised to the scene, where 11 passengers were rescued with injuries and rushed to the Naval Hospital in Navy Town, Alakija, for medical attention."

In the meantime, other 21 passengers remained unaccounted for, with the Police spokesperson confirming that efforts to recover their bodies were underway.

He further announced a plan to launch an investigation into incident by the State Police Command.

However, sources at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) told LEADERSHIP that 15 passengers were involved while 13 were rescued.

According to the source who craved anonymity, five passengers were rushed to the hospital, while seven are currently with the NIWA authorities in Lagos.