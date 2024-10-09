Nigeria: Tuberculosis - Lagos Confirms 15,000 Cases in 2024

As of March, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that Nigeria has the highest TB burden in Africa.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has revealed that 15,000 residents have been diagnosed with tuberculosis this year.

However, statistics suggest 32,000 Lagosians are living with the disease, leaving 17,000 undetected.

Mr Abayomi disclosed this Tuesday at the investiture of Champions and Ambassadors of the Lagos Steering Committee for TB, led by Lagos governor's wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Abayomi said: "According to the statistics that we get from the Federal Government, there should be 32,000 Lagosians with tuberculosis that we need to diagnose. We've only been able to diagnose about 15,000 this year if we add up all our numbers.

"Ladies, that means that there are 17,000 people in Lagos right now, walking around and living with tuberculosis that have not been diagnosed. That's the first point I want you to understand; that there are people living with us in the community who have active TB that we have not diagnosed".

Situation in Nigeria

As of March the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that Nigeria has the highest TB burden in Africa.

It said with 268 people losing their lives every day, TB cases are under-reported, increasing the high risk of transmission. It is estimated that one missed case can transmit TB to 15 people in a year.

"The gap in case detection is mostly among children, due to some health workers at facility and community level not sufficiently skilled to detect childhood TB, as well as a lack of awareness among families and communities. TB services are also not fully integrated into routine children's health services, such as nutrition and immunization programmes," it noted.

According to provisional data, over 361,000 TB cases were reported in Nigeria in 2023, 9 per cent of these in children, marking a 26 per cent increase in the number of cases compared with 2022.

Champions to combat TB

Female local government chairpersons and wives of chairmen were decorated as champions and ambassadors to combat tuberculosis in Lagos state

"And those are the 15,000 that the First Lady is mandating you to find and bring into the treatment facilities, which as you have heard is totally free," the health commissioner told the ambassadors.

In her remarks, Mrs Sanwo-Olu expressed delight at finally launching the programme after five years.

She said: "I was first interested in 2019, we're in 2024. We've been doing so many programmes, but I've not been able to do the best job for the local government chairpersons' wives and the female chairpersons. So honestly, I'm so delighted. And all glory and all honour belong to God for making it possible," said.

On her part, the Deputy Director and Programme Manager, Lagos State Steering Committee for Tuberculosis, Cecilia Magbogunje, emphasised the importance of community involvement, stating that leadership from local government chairpersons' wives will raise awareness, mobilise resources, and foster a culture of health.