Nigeria: Only One Stadium Can Host Grade 'A' Football Matches in Nigeria - NFF President

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau has decried the state of playing pitches in Nigeria saying only one stadium can host grade grade A matches in the country.

The NFF President who spoke Tuesday shortly after accompanying Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state to inspect ongoing total rehabilitation work at the Ape Aku Stadium in Makurdi expressed delight in the standard of work being done by the contractor.

He commended Governor Alia for undertaking the total rehabilitation of the stadium noting "I am very impressed with what am seeing on ground.

"You all know that for now, you can play grade A match which is Super Eagles matches in Nigeria only in Uyo stadium. It is becoming a major source of worry for me and other Nigerians that in a country like Nigeria, we have only one stadium where we can play grade A matches.

"So when I heard that the Governor has awarded contract for the upgrade of facilities at the Aper Aku Stadium, I hurriedly came to talk to him to see the extent to which we can come in to assist and I must confirm that I am really happy with what I have seen on ground.

"We have our Technical Director here who will be working hand in hand with the contractors to ensure that everything is done correctly so that in the nearest future, we can have an alternative stadium for Super Eagles matches and that alternative should be Makurdi.

"With the commitment of the governor I know it is going to be possible and by the grace of God, we will do everything to support him to achieve the dream.

On his drive to resusitate grassroot football development, the NFF President said, "part of my campaign promises was to see how we can develop football at the grassroots and part of the process to develop grassroots football is to organise under 15 and the under 17 Governors Cup Competitions and it is not only in Benue State.

"Almost all the Governors I have visited, I try to stress the need to revive the Governor's Cup because it is the only way that we can discover young talents which we have in abundance and we cannot discover them until we put them in a competitive mood.

"We do not want to see teams like Lobi Stars all the time going out to source for players, they can source for those players here through those tournaments."

Governor Alia who commended the NFF President for the visit said he had also personally visited the stadium regularly to access the ongoing work.

He emphasised that football and sports generally play the important roles of unifying Nigerians "so, sports is a big factor that can bring all of us together. And there are other attachments to it like economy, and other added value chain and it is part of what I have been looking forward to.

"I am very excited that NFF has offered to partner with us. Benue has DNA for football and to see the NFF President encouraging us and the enthusiasm he has shown tells me that it is something we can achieve.

"I am so satisfied and am quite fulfilled to see them come all the way just to inspect how the work is going and to ensure that we keep to the standard is quite appreciated and that's exactly what we are going to do."

The contractor handling the project, Ezekiel Egbe who promised to deliver the project in record time disclosed that "the grass to be used on the Aper Aku Stadium footbal pitch is the best quality that has never been used in any part of Africa before."

While commending Governor Alia for giving attention to the project and visiting the site six times within a short period, Mr. Egbe lauded the NFF President for the visit to check and ensure that the required standard was not compromised.