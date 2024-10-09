Nigeria: 15 States Join Kogi At Supreme Court to Challenge EFCC's Establishment Act

* Apex court fixes October 22 for hearing

Fifteen states of the federation were on Tuesday, officially joined as plaintiffs in a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the laws establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Following the joining of the 15 applicants as co-plaintiffs, a seven-man panel of justices led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, subsequently adjourned till October 22, for hearing in the suit originally filed by the Kogi State Government.

The Kogi State Government, through its Attorney General (AG), had dragged the Federal Government to the apex court to challenge the powers of the EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), as well as any of its anti-corruption agencies to investigate, arrest or even prosecute in respect of the administration of funds belonging to the state.

However, while the suit was pending, Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Nassarawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Enugu, Benue, Anambra, Plateau, Cross River and Niger States applied to be joined as plaintiffs.

It is the position of the plaintiffs that the EFCC's Establishment Act runs contrary to the constitution which is the supreme law, hence the EFCC's Act be declared a nullity.

The plaintiffs argued that the Supreme Court, in Dr. Joseph Nwobike Vs Federal Republic of Nigeria, had held that it was a United Nations Convention against corruption that was reduced into the EFCC Establishment Act and that in enacting this law in 2004, the provision of Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, was not followed.

The argument was that, in bringing a convention into the Nigerian law, the provision of Section 12 must be complied with.

According to them, the provision of the constitution necessitated the majority of the states' Houses of Assembly agreeing to bringing the convention in before passing the EFCC Act and others, which was allegedly never done.

The argument of the states in their present suit, which had reportedly been corroborated by the Supreme Court in the previous case mentioned, is that the law, as enacted, could not be applied to states that never approved of it, in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

Hence, they argued that any institution so formed should be regarded as an illegal institution.

When the case was called on Tuesday, lawyers, who represented the states, made their submissions.

While majority sought to be joined as co-plaintiffs, two of the states prayed for an order for consolidation of the case.

Kogi State AG's counsel, Abdulwahab Mohammed (SAN), informed the court that there were states that indicated interest in consolidation of the case and those seeking to be joined as co-plaintiffs.

"It is for this honourable court to tell us how to proceed my lord.

"Out of about 15 states, there are about 13 of them that have indicated interest to be co-plaintiffs and only two want consolidation.

"To make the task of the court easier, those who want to be joined as co-plaintiff should be joined and abide by the processes already filed and those who sought consolidation should be asked to file within seven days," Mohammed said.

After the lawyers' submissions, Justice Abba-Aji granted their prayers and adjourned the matter until October 22 for hearing.

The Kogi State AG had, in the suit marked: SC/CV/178/2023, sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as sole defendant.

In the originating summons filed by a team of lawyers led by Prof. Musa Yakubu (SAN), the state raised six questions for determination and sought nine reliefs.

Among the reliefs sought are "A declaration that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) or any agency of the Federal Government lacks the power to issue any directive, guideline, advisory or any instrument howsoever called for the administration and management of funds belonging to Kogi State of Nigeria or any Local Government Area of Kogt State.

"A declaration that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) or any agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria cannot investigate, requisition documents, invite and/or arrest anyone with respect to offences arising from or touching on the administration and management of funds belonging to Kogi State of Nigeria or any Local Government Area of Kogi State."