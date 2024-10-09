Nigeria: Climate Action - Minister Wants Nigerians to Plant, Nurture Trees to Mark Birthdays, Weddings

Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako, said Nigerians should commit to planting and nurturing trees to commemorate their special occasions such as birthdays and wedding anniversary among others.

Salako expressed the hope to see a time when every adult Nigerian plant and nurture at least one tree per annum as their personal climate action to address the challenges of climate change which is now staring everyone in the face.

The minister, who stated during the Occasion of Tree Planting Campaign Lunch held on Oct. 1st, 2024 at the University of Abuja, said tree planting is what all should take to heart.

He said the tree planting ceremony symbolises their dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

"As we plant these trees, we acknowledge the urgent need for climate action, recognising the importance of biodiversity conservation and emphasizing community engagement in environmental protection," he said.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's mission as regards the environment is to promote eco-friendly practices, support reforestation efforts and foster a culture of sustainability, adding that the government is committed to increasing its forest cover to meet the recommended 25 per cent cover, restore degraded forests, promote sustainable forest management and conservation, enhance biodiversity and ecosystem services and support climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts.

"To this end, one key deliverable of the Federal Ministry of Environment and its agencies in 2024 is to plant at least six million trees," he said.