Nigeria: How Hippo That Attacked Kebbi Emir's Guard Was Killed

The hippopotamus that fatally attacked a guard of the Emir of Yauri in the Gungun Sarki River, located in Kebbi State, has been killed.

The animal and its calf were killed following a directive by the authorities.

The late guard, Usman Mai Gadi, was fishing in the river when the hippo attacked and killed him.

In response to this incident and the injury of another fisherman, the authorities instructed the local community to track down the hippo.

Alhaji Nasiru Sarki Mayanan Gungun confirmed the killing to journalists, stating that a group of local fishermen and farmers, armed with bows and arrows, successfully hunted the hippos.

The baby hippo was killed around 11 a.m. followed by the mother, responsible for the attack, at 3 p.m.

Both carcasses were transported to the palace of the District Head of Gungu, Alhaji Kasimu Aliyu, where they were butchered and distributed among the locals.