Nigeria: First Lady Calls for Greater Focus On Early Childhood Education

First Lady, Remi Tinubu has said focusing on Early Child Education is a potent means to shape the life of the child and ensure a formidable future not only for the individual but the nation as a whole.

She pointed out that these are the formative years that shape outcomes of life.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady was speaking at a high-level forum of women leaders with the central theme, "Investing in Early Childhood to Build Human Capital Throughout Life" held in Bujumbura.

Senator Tinubu who joined voices with other First Ladies present said the role of women in nurturing the child is an important one especially at the early stage in life as this period is a strong determinant of how the child turns out in life.

"Over the years, research has shown that the early years, particularly from birth to age eight, are crucial for a child's cognitive, physical, and emotional growth.

"These years lay the foundation for their future, impacting not just education but also their long-term social, economic, and emotional well-being.

Early childhood development also forms the cornerstone of sustainable development and national prosperity", she noted.

"As First Ladies, we hold a unique position of influence, and with that comes the responsibility to shape policies that impact generations.

I strongly believe that early childhood development should be at the top of our agenda due to its transformative impact on individuals and society.

"As women leaders and mothers of the nation, we have the ability to advocate for, influence, and lead social change, particularly for women and children. In my opinion, the first step for early years is to garner more support to complement government's efforts to effectively implement early childhood education policies," she added.

She said as Nigeria's First Lady and a lifelong teacher, she recognised that early childhood development is one of the most critical areas where they can make a lasting difference.

While declaring the forum open, the president of the Republic of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye noted that the family remains an integral factor in child outcomes in life and urged both parents to take the task more seriously.

"We cannot develop ourselves or our children without our culture. We have everything needed to succeed in our culture. Good relationship between the couple is important in raising good children," he said.

Other speakers at the Forum including the First Ladies of Slovania, DRC, Gambia, Turkiye and representatives of the UN and UNICEF harped on school feeding as an incentive to get children to come to school at an early age especially in Africa.

They also spoke about enhancing peace in the region to make early child education a means of a better future for the region.

This is the fifth edition of the Forum of Women Leaders to be held in Bujumbura, Burundi.