Nigeria: Clifford Varsity Graduates 269, Showcases Phenomenal Academic Growth in Seven Years

Umuahia — Clifford University (CLU), Owerrinta, Abia State, says it has recorded phenomenal growth in academics barely seven years after it was established by the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA), the owner of Babcock University.

At its fifth convocation ceremony recently, CLU produced 269 graduates, out of which 31 came out in first class, with Nursing Sciences topping the list with nine, followed by Christian Religious Studies, six, and Microbiology, four.

The Vice-chancellor, Prof. Chimezie Omeonu, who reeled out the growth trajectory of the institution, said that from its "small beginning" the university has recorded over 100 per cent growth across the board.

"From three faculties, 10 departments, and 15 degree programmes the institution started with on March 5, 2017, the beginning or small academic take-off, our day of little things was sharp and historical," he said.

He stated that CLU now has six faculties, 30 departments and 34 degree programmes while the student population has risen to 1,500 from 86 who matriculated on May 18, 2017 as pioneer students.

As further evidence of CLU growth, Omeonu showcased the Department of Nursing Sciences, which graduated its first set of students this year and produced 67 registered nurses.

He said that the graduates of the Nursing Sciences had in May recorded 81.71 percentage pass in the Registered Nurse (RN) examination of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), while the national average pass was 73 per cent.

The VC added, "As we were rejoicing over the RN result, the graduates of Nursing Sciences further posted 100 per cent pass (with the national average at 91 per cent) in the Registered Midwife (RM) examination also conducted by the NMCN."

He stated that the Law Faculty is now fully operational and waiting for accreditation by the Council of Legal Education while arrangements are in full swing to establish a postgraduate school.

Omeonu assured parents and employers that the graduates of CLU have the stamp of high-quality standards, having been trained in programmes certified by both the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Adventist Accrediting Association (AAA).

He said that the university has co-opted parents "to help in moulding the character of students as well as contributing to the general development" of CLU, hence the Parents Advisory Council (PAC) inauguration on June 8, 2023.

The VC urged parents to engage in "close marking of your children" as things have changed, urging them to "be on on your knees on their behalf every day and let your child know that you are interested in his or her welfare."

The pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing board, Pastor (Prof) Bassey Udoh, charged the graduands "to take responsibilities" and become sources of pride for their families and society.

He told the graduates that having passed through the crucible of CLU and certified as good, "now is your turn to help society by being teachable, humble and highly productive."

The chairman of the ceremonies and honours committee, Dr. Ezebunwa Ubani, stated that the university had become an institution of choice for parents seeking the best university education for their children and wards.

He noted that the university places a high premium on imparting academic knowledge and moral values to its students, adding that it ranks among tertiary institutions in Nigeria that produce graduates with character and learning.