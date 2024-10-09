Nigeria: Burna Boy - Speed Darlington Released On Bail After Five-Day Detention

In a contentious video, Speed Darlington allegedly mocked Burna Boy's association with American rapper Diddy, who the FBI arrested on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation.

Outspoken Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, more popularly known as Speed Darlington, has been released on bail.

He was detained since Friday for allegedly defaming and cyberstalking his colleague, Burma Boy.

In the video, Speed Darlington challenged Burna Boy to explain how he got his Grammy award for his fifth album, Twice As Tall, released on 14 August 2020 and executive produced by P Diddy and Burna Boy's Mother, Bose Ogulu.

Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer, confirmed that Speed Darlington was arrested in Lagos Friday last week, moved around and eventually brought to Abuja and has been in detention since then.

Mr Adeyanju posted, "The Petition against him was written by Burna Boy, which we can confirm."

The singer was released on Tuesday night following an intervention by Mr Adeyanju after meeting the bail conditions set by the police at the intelligence response team's (IRT) department in Abuja.

Fans were informed about Speed Darlington's plight after his mum, in a viral video on Tuesday, alleged that Burna Boy orchestrated her son's arrest due to a video he posted on his social media.

Hours after Speed Darlington was declared missing on social media on Wednesday, Burna Boy posted on his X a thought-provoking tweet, 'Who's missing?'.

The tweet prompted widespread speculation, many alleging he may be connected to the controversial singer's disappearance.

Burna Boy has yet to respond to the allegations as of press time.