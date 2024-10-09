Nigeria Customs Partners IMF, World Bank, Other On Trade Facilitation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in collaboration with the World Customs Organisation (WCO), the World Bank Group (WBG), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is holding a five-day workshop on Post Clearance Audit (PCA) in Abuja to enhance trade facilitation in Nigeria.

At the opening ceremony, the comptroller-general of customs, Adewale Adeniyi, represented by the assistant comptroller-general of customs in charge of tariff and trade, Adekunle Oloyode, expressed his gratitude to the WCO, WBG, and IMF for their invaluable contributions to the PCA reform efforts, according to a statement that was issued by the agency.

He stated that the workshop is essential for establishing a robust PCA, which complements the authorised economic operator programme. According to him, both initiatives are critical to strengthening the compliance framework and advancing the trade facilitation efforts of the Service.

"PCA plays a vital role in ensuring compliance in international trade and safeguarding national revenue long after goods have exited Customs control," he said.

The CGC emphasised that the ability to conduct effective post-clearance audits enables the NCS to detect and prevent commercial fraud, recover lost revenue, and enhance trade facilitation. He noted, "PCA serves as a vital tool in balancing trade facilitation with compliance."

CGC Adeniyi also disclosed that a strong PCA framework fosters a secure trading environment, ultimately facilitating smoother international trade.

Highlighting the significance of online virtual sessions, he added, "They provide real-time insights and knowledge sharing, allowing us to address specific challenges and implement the best practices around the globe, helping to innovate NCS PCA processes."

He urged participants to apply what they learned to strengthen the Service's PCA system and protect national revenue.

Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Suleiman Chiroma from the Strategic Research and Policy Department of NCS, emphasised that PCA is a tool that ensures the smooth running of Customs processes by introducing measures, methods, and various approaches for seamless transactions. He remarked, "Collaboration with these organisations is key to the survival and success of the NCS."