Liberia: Pres. Joseph Boakai Under Pressure From CSOs to Combat Corruption

Monrovia — Officials of a group of ten civil society organizations, under the banner 'Joint Civil Society Anti-Corruption Initiative', gathered at the edge of the Executive Mission on Tuesday to petition President Joseph Boakai to expedite efforts to fight corruption and ensure accountability for theft of state's resources.

The group of activists carrying placards and chanting anti-corruption slogans were prevented by the police from accessing the front of the mission as they remained in their position for about two hours.

However, President Baokai did not show up to receive the group's petition, leaving the petitioners with no option but to express their concerns through the media.

In their petition statement, the civil society organizations alarmed over high waves of corruption in Liberia, urging the Unity Party Government to boost its efforts to tackle the menace.

The group believes the Baokai's government has made little progress in eradicating corruption, despite having rule of law as its fourth agenda.

Among other issues, the Joint Civil Society Anti-Corruption Initiative wants President Joseph Boakai to suspend officials of government who have failed to declare assets, establish Witness Protection Unit, pursue impartial and holistic fight against corruption and submit a bail to the legislature for the removal of statute of limitations, prohibiting prosecution of corrupt officials.

The group stated that 981 officials of the government are yet to declare their assets, including income and liabilities, posing significant risk to the resources of the state.

The civil society organizations called on the Liberian leader to immediately investigate and prosecute any official of his government found guilty of corruption as part of upholding impartiality in addressing the issue.

The group emphasized the importance of establishing a Witness Protection Unit, adding that it will provide security and reduce intimidations faced by whistleblowers of corruption.

"This is time that action be taken against those credibly accused of corruption and officials of the government who have refused to declare their assets. The Witness Protection Laws provide that the Witness Protection Unit be established to provide support for those who would want to testify against corrupt officials."

The Joint Civil Society Anti-Corruption Initiative cautioned the president to avoid allowing impunity for corrupt officials and to prioritize the enforcement of anti-corruption laws if the vice must be rooted out.