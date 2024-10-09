Liberia: Suspended LDEA Director Abraham Kromah Testifies in George Obi 'Japan' Drug Trafficking Case, Denies Owing Him

Monrovia, Liberia — Suspended Director General of the Liberian Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Abraham Kromah, testified as a defense witness in the ongoing trial of notorious drug dealer George Obi, also known as 'Japan.' Kromah was subpoenaed to testify after Obi alleged that Kromah owed him $2,500 for spare parts, claiming this debt led to his arrest by the LDEA.

On October 8, 2024, Kromah denied the allegations, admitting to prior business dealings with Obi but firmly stating that he never owed him any money. "He is a businessman. Even before I became LDEA Director and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Obi presented himself as a reputable businessman," Kromah testified.

During his appearance, Kromah said he was unaware of Obi's involvement in drug trafficking on Bushrod Island before his appointment as LDEA Director. He was summoned by Resident Judge Blamo Dixon, who considered Kromah's testimony vital for clarifying his relationship with the defendant.

Obi, along with several others, faces multiple charges, including illegal distribution of controlled substances and criminal conspiracy. They were arrested on February 21, 2024, during a coordinated LDEA raid that resulted in the seizure of drugs valued at approximately $31,625.

The indictment accuses the defendants of knowingly engaging in activities that negatively impacted Liberia's youth and society, exacerbating the country's drug problem.

Kromah reiterated that he had no prior knowledge of Obi's criminal activities before his tenure at the LDEA and shared his shock at learning about Obi's involvement in drug trafficking after gaining access to intelligence as Director.

Following Kromah's testimony, a group of women gathered outside the courthouse to show their support, praising his efforts to combat drug trafficking and urging President Boakai to reinstate him. One of the women, identified as Ruth, expressed gratitude for Kromah's contributions, emphasizing the detrimental effects of drugs on their children's futures.

Kromah and his two principal deputies were suspended by President Joseph Boakai following an internal dispute. A committee appointed by the President has completed its investigation, but the findings have not been made public, and the President has yet to act on them.