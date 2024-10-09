Liberia: President Boakai to Embark On Another Foreign Trip Amid Concerns Over Excessive Spending On Large Entourage

editorial

PRESIDENT JOSEPH BOAKAI will be jetting out to Italy for yet another foreign trip amid some pressing national issues back home. The president had just returned from the United States of America, where he attended the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

HIS CURRENT TRIP coincides with the economic depression at home, coupled with the rampant corruption that has overshadowed his government. It provocatively gives the impression of an uncaring President.

WITHOUT OPENING THE economy, and making sure his officials accused of corruption are brought to book, foreign travels to attract investment is a complete waste of public funds.

SHORT OF ADMINISTERING the country from outer space, Boakai has made international travels a pet project. In the first nine months of his administration, he has been outside the country for a combined 54 days.

HIS APPETITE FOR foreign adventure took him to the United States of America three times, to China, Accra, Indonesia, Canada, Ivory Coast, South Korea, India, Jordan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Guinea-Bissau.

WHEN DOES HE have the time to deliver on good governance?

UNFORTUNATELY, Boakai does not seem to realize the monumental task before him. Apparently, this appears to be why his penchant for jetting off to distant global locations has not waned.

DEMOCRACY HAS no room for a leader that is so detached from the people. With almost a year into his six-year tenure and nothing substantial to show for all these foreign trips, it is time for the President to sit back at home and start attending to urgent state matters on the basis of which he was elected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

BOAKAI SHOULD STOP blaming past presidents for everything that is wrong with Liberia. Boakai should take all the excuses off the table.

IN "How to run a country: A 10-point manifesto for leaders who stand - and want to deliver," The Independent (UK), says, "The wrong way to achieve a legacy is to claim: 'My predecessor was an idiot and my successor is a traitor.'

BOAKAI SHOULD BE on the edge of his seat for Liberia's deplorable roads network, bad economy and address the issue of corruption.

THE PRESIDENT, therefore, needs to stay at home, drive development and instil cohesion into his administration.

WHISPERS OF SOME aides taking charge have blown into the open with in-fighting reported among ministers and deputy ministers.

SADLY, THERE HAS been no serious pressure on Boakai from the Legislature. Like other countries, the Legislatures should be voicing public outrage at this penchant for being missing in action while the country bleeds.

CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS should not give up in exposing and opposing the frivolous travels. Boakai should now begin to provide strong, hands-on leadership.

HE OWES Liberians no less.