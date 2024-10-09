Liberia Explores Collaboration With EU to Strengthen Maritime Security

Monrovia, Liberia - The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) is exploring a new partnership with the European Union (EU) aimed at enhancing port safety and security in the country. Commissioner Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., held discussions with an expert mission from French and Belgian Technical Cooperation agencies: Expertise France and Enabel, to potentially integrate Liberia's seaports into an EU-funded project on port safety.

The proposed project would focus on building Liberia's capacity in cybersecurity, handling dangerous goods, and enhancing Port State Control personnel capabilities--key areas identified by LiMA as critical to maintaining the country's maritime security. Liberia is a major maritime stakeholder globally and within the Gulf of Guinea region.

During the meeting, Commissioner Lighe, Sr. emphasized Liberia's eagerness to strengthen its maritime security infrastructure. "The support of the European Union through this new project would prove pivotal to our vision for the safety of seagoing activities," he said. He also highlighted LiMA's strategic goal of increasing Liberia's representation at the World Maritime University (WMU), seeking more opportunities for young Liberians to benefit from advanced maritime education.

The EU delegation, consisting of Mr. Nico Vertongen and Mr. Fabrice Tollari, praised Liberia's comprehensive presentation of its maritime sector, noting the country's advanced approach compared to others in the region. Mr. Vertongen expressed his admiration, stating, "In the past four years, I have not seen a maritime authority provide such a complete overview of how the sector operates in terms of priorities, strengths, and challenges. Liberia is ahead of many countries in port security management."

The EU-funded project aims to address port security by enhancing measures against cybersecurity threats as ports increasingly move toward digitization. The initiative would also evaluate industrial risks related to the handling of dangerous goods, assess International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) compliance, and offer technical assistance to boost capacity building.

LiMA officials, including Deputy Commissioner for Safety Mr. John F. Harvey and other senior personnel, echoed the Commissioner's sentiments. Mr. Emmanuel Dolakeh, Director of Safety Inspection Survey and Audits (SISA), highlighted the urgent need for capacity building within the department, while Mr. Simeon Cheah, Director of Maritime Security and Head of Liberia's ISPS program, outlined the country's progress in maritime safety despite ongoing challenges.

The EU mission's visit marks a critical step toward strengthening Liberia's port security and ensuring the resilience of its maritime infrastructure in the face of emerging threats. -Dispatch.