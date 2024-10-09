Ghana: Vote for Leaders Capable of Solving Problems

Ghanaians have been urged to vote for leaders who are capable of solving the problems facing the country and not on religious grounds.

"We are advising everybody to not use religion as a reason for any argument or to cause any trouble during this campaigning season or on the voting day. We are all one people," says Ms Lucille Hewlett Annan, Commission Secretary at the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

She made the call at the launch of "the Methodist Youth Against Vigilantism and Violence" (MeYAVV) in Accra on Sunday to sensitise young people within the church and the communities about the need to maintain peace during this year's general election.

It was organised by the Methodist Church Ghana, Accra Diocese, under its Youth Development Ministry (YDM) in partnership with the NCCE and Greater Accra Regional Peace Council Secretariat (GARPC).

"We are also fo¬cusing on religious tolerance. This is not the time for us to divide on religious lines. We've always lived in peace in Ghana and we don't want to add another area of worry in our election and political life," she added.

The Accra Diocesan Vice Chairman, YDM, Mr Frank Spencer Forson, said MeYAVV was a youth advocacy group that seeks to launch a massive peace campaign against vigilantism and violence in the upcoming general election.

He noted that the objective of the campaign was to reach out to the vast majority of the youth within the church and community with a message that would remind them and strengthen their resolve not to be lured into vigilantism, violence and any social unrest before, during and after the election.

A member of GARPC, Dr Afua Boatemaa Yakohene, stressed on the need to maintain peace as a country to continue to flourish, grow and be prosperous.