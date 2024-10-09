Ghana: Hohoe United, Nania FC Lead Zone 3 Dol

Hohoe United defeated newly promoted side, Port City FC, 1-0 for their second win in the Access Bank Zone 3 Division One League (DOL).

United had a flying start to the season following a 2-0 win over Akatsi All Stars.

Striker Kwadwo Boamah scored in the second minute of the game to give them the points at Hohoe as they move top of the table with six points after two consecutive victories.

In another epic clash, Koforidua Semper FI shared the spoils with former Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, after missing copious goal scoring opportunities in both halves.

Rain Masters shared points with Na God FC in a 1-1 stalemate at the Koforidua Sports Stadium. Mohammed Nokoi smashed home a brilliant goal inside the 29th minute to put Na God FC in front but Alhassan Abdul Mumin responded with a delightful equaliser in the 43rd minute. Right Winger, Frank Amoani, of Na God FC was named player of the match.

In other games, Attram de Visser pip Okwawu United 1-0, FC Nania won 1-0 against Inter Allies FC, Golden Kicks and Kotoku Royals drew goalless, Rain Masters held 1-1 by Na God FC, Home Stars won 1-0 against True Democracy while Kings Palace FC defeated Akatsi All Stars FC 4-1. -Ghanafa.org