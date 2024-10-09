Ghana: The Galamsey Menace in Ghana - Urgent Call for Nadmo to Act Now

Illegal small-scale mining, known locally as "galamsey," has become one of the most destructive forces threatening the environment, economy, and health of Ghanaians.

The adverse effects of galamsey are far-reaching, from the devastation of forests and water bodies to the collapse of local economies and the endangerment of communities.

Galamsey has shifted from being an economic activity for the marginalised to a national disaster that requires urgent and concerted efforts to resolve. The leadership of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other key stakeholders must take decisive action to curb this menace.

Failure to act immediately could result in irreversible damage to the nation's ecological and human capital.

The environmental and economic destruction of Galamsey

Galamsey is eroding Ghana's rich natural resources, which are the backbone of the country's economy and survival. Forests are being cut down at an alarming rate, leaving vast expanses of barren land prone to erosion.

Rivers and streams, which serve as the primary water sources for millions are poisoned with mercury and other toxic chemicals used in mining operations.

The Pra, Birim, and Ankobra rivers, once pristine sources of drinking water and agricultural irrigation, are now heavily polluted.

This contamination threatens public health, aquatic life, and agriculture, which in turn affects food security and livelihoods.

The economic toll is equally devastating. Ghana's agricultural sector, which employs nearly half of the population, is being crippled by the destruction of farmlands.

Communities that once thrived on cocoa farming and other crops are being pushed into poverty. The cost of treating water for urban areas has skyrocketed, putting additional pressure on an already strained budget.

Moreover, the illegal nature of galamsey means the government loses billions in revenue from unregulated gold mining, exacerbating financial challenges and depriving the state of resources needed for development.

The Role of NADMO in addressing the Galamsey Crisis

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has a critical role to play in the fight against galamsey. While its mandate primarily focuses on disaster preparedness and response, the environmental degradation caused by galamsey is nothing short of a national disaster. NADMO should not remain silent or passive in the face of this crisis. The leadership must:

Declare Galamsey a National Disaster: Galamsey's impact on the environment and communities qualifies it as a disaster that threatens national security and public health. Declaring it as such will galvanise resources and attention from both local and international bodies to tackle the issue.

Coordinate Emergency Responses: NADMO must work with other agencies to establish emergency protocols for communities affected by water contamination, deforestation, and land degradation. The organization should lead efforts to mitigate the immediate dangers posed to lives and livelihoods.

Raise Awareness and Mobilise Communities: NADMO should educate communities about the dangers of galamsey, highlighting the long-term consequences of environmental destruction. Through local assemblies and traditional authorities, NADMO can foster a collective movement against illegal mining activities.

Strengthen Collaboration with Other Bodies: The fight against galamsey cannot be won in isolation. NADMO must collaborate with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Forestry Commission, Ministry of Environment, and other critical bodies to enforce anti-galamsey policies.

The Urgent Roles of Key Stakeholders in Ending Galamsey

The galamsey crisis requires urgent, coordinated action from all sectors of society, including government ministries, international organisations, traditional and religious leaders, and citizens.

The President and Government Ministries: The President of Ghana must provide the political will to end galamsey. This means not only issuing directives but ensuring that ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Forestry Commission, are equipped to enforce environmental laws. The Ministry of Environment must lead in regulating mining activities, while the Ministry of Sanitation should address the pollution of water bodies.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): The EPA needs to step up its enforcement of environmental regulations. It must conduct thorough inspections, issue fines, and prosecute those who violate environmental standards, ensuring that illegal miners are held accountable.

National Security: Galamsey has become an issue of national security, with illegal operations often linked to armed gangs and foreign nationals. The national security apparatus must clamp down on illegal mining syndicates, providing security for legitimate operations and protecting the nation's resources.

Religious and Traditional Leaders: These leaders play an influential role in their communities and can be pivotal in the fight against galamsey. They should use their platforms to educate their congregants and followers about the negative effects of illegal mining and encourage sustainable practices. Traditional leaders, in particular, should be at the forefront of protecting communal lands from exploitation.

Politicians: Politicians must rise above partisan interests and prioritize the nation's wellbeing. There is a need for strict adherence to anti-galamsey laws, without political interference. Politicians should also refrain from granting impunity to illegal miners for personal or political gain.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR): International bodies like the UNDP and UNDRR have the capacity to support Ghana in addressing the galamsey crisis. They can provide technical and financial assistance to develop sustainable mining practices, fund rehabilitation projects for affected areas, and help strengthen Ghana's disaster risk management framework.

Citizens and Civil Society: The role of the ordinary Ghanaian in ending galamsey cannot be overlooked. Citizens must hold leaders accountable and refuse to partake in or support illegal mining. Civil society organisations should continue to raise awareness, press for reforms, and provide alternative livelihoods for communities reliant on illegal mining.

Conclusion

The galamsey crisis in Ghana is not just an environmental issue; it is a national disaster with profound social, economic, and health implications. NADMO, as a key player in disaster management, must not stand by in silence. The agency's leadership, along with the coordinated efforts of the President, government ministries, traditional leaders, citizens, and international organisations, is essential to curbing this menace. Ghana stands at a critical juncture: either the nation takes decisive action now to end galamsey, or it risks losing its natural resources, health, and future generations. The time to act is now.

*The writer is an Advocate for Social Change