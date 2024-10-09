Ghana: United Receive New Rashford Red Card Verdict After Aston Villa Frustration

Former Premier League referee, Dermot Gallagher, has claimed that Marcus Rashford rightly avoided a red card in Manchester United's Premier League draw with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Rashford fouled Leon Bailey close to United's box in the 61st minute, just two minutes after being booked for blatantly bringing Matty Cash down. Despite the foul being viewed as a possible booking, referee Robert Jones decided not to give the forward another yellow card, despite the displeasure of the Villa Park faithful.

Three minutes later, Erik ten Hag took Rashford off for Antony. In the aftermath of the goalless draw, many have insisted that the 26-year-old should have been shown a second yellow card and been sent off.

However, speaking on Sky Sports show Ref Watch, Gallagher admitted he was a fan of Jones' decision. He said: "I think, like last week, what saves him is Diogo Dalot, he comes and sweeps it up.

Related Articles

"The argument is that it's not breaking a promising attack, if he's not going to send him off, I do like what he did. He'd tied him up and said, 'next one, he goes', I think that's a good policy. If he decides it's not enough to send him off, he's made it clear, the next one is going.

"He gets a little bit lucky because the ball is running out, he dangles his leg, is it a yellow card? Quite possibly. But Dalot is so close, if he's not going to send him off, I do like what he's done." --Manchester Evening News