Ghana: 2 GPL Match Day 6 Matches Postponed

Two matches from the match day six fixtures slated for this weekend has been postponed.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Legon Cities' clash against Asante Kotoko slated for Sunday has been postponed.

The second postponed game is the clash between Bechem United and Medeama SC.

The postponement was occasioned by Kokako's travel to the United States of America to honour an international friendly against DC United.

However, all other seven games would be honoured on the weekend of October 12-13.

It starts on Saturday at the University of Ghana (UG) Sports Stadium where Accra Lions FC host Berekum Chelsea.

Lions, fresh from their 1-0 defeat to Kotoko, will be aiming to return to winning ways against the Berekum team.

Also on Saturday, Heart of Lions would return to Kpando to face Vision FC after their impressive 0-0 draw at Medeama SC at the weekend.

Young Apostles FC will be aiming to return to winning ways when they entertain giants, Hearts of Oak, at the Wenchi Stadium on Sunday.

After failing to take advantage of a 10-man Aduana on Sunday, Hearts would be under pressure from their fans to return to winning ways.

Defending champions, FC Samartex 1996, host Nsoatreman FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena, Basake Holy Stars entertain Karela United at home, while Nations FC host GoldStars FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.