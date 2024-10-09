Ghana: Holders Al Ahly, Orlando Pirates Paired in CAF Champions League Draw

Title-holders, Al Ahly, of Egypt will face Orlando Pirates of South Africa after both were placed in Group C when the CAF Champions' League group-stage draw was made on Monday.
Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria and Stade Abidjan of the Cote d'Ívoire complete the section following the draw at the Confederation of African Football offices in Cairo.
Ahly are the team to beat in the premier African club competition as they seek a historic third straight title having won the past two finals.
Ahly and Pirates met in the 2013 Champions League final with the Egyptians winning 2-0 in Cairo after drawing 1-1 in Soweto.
Meanwhile, several former champions, including USM Alger, Zamalek SC, and RS Berkane would be involved in the group stage this year's CAF Confederation Cup.
The Egyptian side, Zamalek, were also placed in the same group as their compatriot, Al Masry, and Black Bulls in what promises to be an exciting Group D.
Zamalek SC are seeking to add another CAF Confederation Cup to their illustrious history, but face a tricky group.
Below are the groups
Champions' League
Group A: TP Mazembe (COD), Young Africans (TAN), Al Hilal (SUD), Mouloudia Alger (ALG)
Group B: Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Raja Casablanca (MAR), FAR Rabat (MAR), Maniema Union (COD)
Group C: Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Orlando Pirates (RSA), Stade Abidjan (CIV)
Group D: Esperance (TUN), Pyramids (EGY), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG), Djoliba (MLI)
Matchdays: Nov 26-27, Dec 6-7, Dec 13-14, Jan 3-4 2025, Jan 10-11, Jan 17-18
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarterfinals
Confederation Cup
Group A: Simba SC, CS Sfaxien, CS Constantine, FC Bravos do Maquis
Group B: RS Berkane, Stade Malien, Stellenbosch, CD Lundal Sul
Group C: USM Alger, ASEC Mimosas, ASC Jaraaf, Orapa United
Group D: Zamalek SC, Al Masry, Enyimba, Black Bulls. -CAF