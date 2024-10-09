Ghana: Adepa Chemicals Unveils Adepa Organic Fertilizer ...to Boost Farming

A new organic fertiliser pesticide product to boost sustainable agriculture and offer solutions for multiple agricultural challenges has been launched onto the Ghanaian market.

Coming from the stable of Adepa Chemicals based in the Ashanti Region, the product, apart from being a fertilizer, also functions as a viricide, bactericide, fungicide and insecticide.

At the launch of the product, the Chief Executive Officer of Adepa Chemicals, Mr Samuel Owura Kwadwo Adutwum, said that the product was a natural plant extract known for its potent pesticidal properties.

"This product is designed to combat a wide range of plant pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and insects, without harmful effects associated with synthetic chemicals. Its multifunctional capabilities makes it an invaluable resource for farmers seeking to protect their crops while maintaining an ecological balance," he explained.

Explaining it features and benefits, he stated that, its Viricide properties effectively targets and neutralises plant viruses, including the cocoa swollen shoot virus, by disrupting their cellular membranes, and prevent the spread of viral diseases that can severely damage crops.

Its bactericidal properties, he indicated, manages bacterial diseases that can result in significant crop yield losses.

According to Mr Adutwum, farmers also stand to gain from Adepa's fungicide properties which works effectively against common fungal pathogens, including Phytophthora and as an endocrine disruptor, suffocant, and repellent in its capacity as an insecticide.

He said that using the product as a fertilizer, ADEPA was a holistic solution for sustainable farming, as it did not only controls pests but also enhances soil health and promotes plant growth.

The versatile properties of ADEPA organic, he noted, was beneficial to a wide range of crops Cocoa and coffee plants which could be protected from viral and fungal diseases and insect attacks, Cereals like maize, wheat, sorghum, and soybeans, and vegetables like tomatoes, leafy greens, peppers, and cucumbers as well as fruits including mangoes, pineapples, bananas, citrus fruits, and cashews.

On it advantages on the environmental, Mr Adutwum said the ADEPA organic fertilizer was completely biodegradable, meaning there was no danger of long-term soil contamination or harm to beneficial insects and pollinators.

"ADEPA organic is consistent with the principles of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), which prioritises the implementation of numerous strategies to manage pests in an environmentally sustainable manner. This method not only promote a healthier ecosystem but also decreases dependence on chemical pesticides," he outlined.

Mr Adutwum further noted that introduction of ADEPA organic was a substantial step towards sustainable agriculture to assist farmers to reduce their environmental impact, and assures of high crop yields by offering a natural and effective solution for pest and disease management