Ghana: Veep Launches New Govt Biz App ...to Promote Transparency, Maximise Revenue for National Devt

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, yesterday launched a new coordinated software application for government business as part of measures to promote transparency and maximise revenue for national development.

Dubbed: CitizenApp Data Interoperability System "CADIS" the new application offers a one-stop platform where all government services can be accessed with a single application.

The CADIS, apart from being a comprehensive digital platform is also designed to centralise and enhance interactions between the government and the citizens.

Launching the App, Dr Bawumia said government over the last seven and a half years had launched several digital platforms and systems with the aim of providing essential services to all Ghanaians.

These platforms, he noted included; the Ghana.GOV, Performance Tracker, NHIS, Ghana Card, National Digital Property Address System, Ghana Pay, Universal QR Code Payment, E-pharmacy and the E-Ticketing at football stadiums.

While these individual platforms had served very useful purposes, he said the new App was to harmonise and centralise all these platforms to enhance interactions between government and the citizenry.

The Vice President said with this single, unified, user-friendly platform, government was consolidating public services to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and convenience to all citizens and residents of the country.

"So, if you want to pay your utility bills, make payment for local assembly tolls and charges, including market and parking fees, get digital addresses for locations across Ghana, track, book, and pay for intercity transport, change your name after marriage, you can do all of that in one place on your mobile phone," he added.

He explained that the goal of the new App was not to fix the old system but to build a new one through digital transformation to addresses all the problems that held the country back from making progressive strides in making a good move into the digital economy.

He said a key part of the broader vision was to create an interconnected and efficient digital government to move away from the disjointed and delayed public service delivery that had long plagued the government sector.

This he said in the quest to achieve a more efficient digital economy, the new App offered key components such as; data interoperability, which was a single instance of data across all government agencies, a digital ID that offered a unique identification system like the Ghana card.

In addition, he said the App made use of cybersecurity and blockchain to create a robust system that protected citizens' and government data as well as ensuring secure transactions for government interactions, centralised AI database for improved government operations and a Single Sign-On Authentication where citizens only needed one login for all government services.

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Mr Richard Okyere-Fosu, said the launch of the App marked a new era of connectivity, where citizens had the power to access government services in a way that suited their lives, not the other way around.

"Think about what this means for the average citizen. Consider, for instance, a young graduate applying for a passport to pursue opportunities abroad. In the past, they would have had to gather multiple documents from various institutions--birth certificates, ID cards, proof of address--and manually fill out lengthy forms. With CADIS, that burden is lifted," he said.

Mr Okyere-Fosu noted that the new system allowed agencies to access the necessary data instantly, stressing that "This isn't just about convenience--it's about creating a system that respects people's time."