Liberia: U.S. Embassy Debunks Myths About Diversity Visa Process, Warns Against Fraudulent Practices

Monrovia — Amid the ongoing 2026 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery, the United States Embassy in Monrovia has issued a clarification on common misconceptions surrounding the program, warning that misinformation from unscrupulous visa vendors is leading to the denial of many Liberian applicants each year.

The Diversity Visa Lottery, often referred to as the "Green Card Lottery," is the only official lottery program for U.S. immigrant visas. The DV-2026 registration opened on October 2, 2024, and will close on November 5, 2024. The embassy has emphasized that no applications will be accepted after the deadline.

In a press statement issued on October 8, 2024, the U.S. Embassy addressed widespread myths being circulated by visa vendors. One common misconception, the embassy noted, is that including a spouse or children in the application decreases the applicant's chances of winning.

"Every year, countless Liberians are deceived by unscrupulous visa vendors who profit by perpetuating myths about the DV process," the embassy stated. It stressed that the Diversity Visa selection is random and based on allocations of available visas in each region and country. Marital status or the inclusion of children on the application has no impact on selection.

The embassy also warned against the false belief that applicants can include someone else's children on their application. It clarified that only biological, stepchildren, or legally adopted children under the age of 21 should be included, even if they do not live with the applicant. Failure to list biological children could disqualify an application.

The embassy reiterated that there is no minimum age requirement for entering the lottery, but applicants must be high school graduates or possess the U.S. equivalent. Applicants may be asked to present their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) scores at their visa interview.

The embassy strongly cautioned against paying vendors for assistance with the process, reminding applicants that the application is free and can only be submitted electronically via the official website: https://dvprogram.state.gov/. "Any website asking for a fee to apply is not associated with the U.S. government," the statement warned.

Submitting false documents, the embassy added, is a crime under U.S. law and could also violate Liberian law, leading to severe consequences, including a lifetime ban on future travel to the U.S.

Additionally, the embassy addressed another common myth that an I-864 Affidavit of Support is required for the DV interview. "Affidavits of Support are not required for DV applications and will not increase anyone's chances of obtaining a visa," the statement clarified.

The U.S. Embassy advised all applicants to remain vigilant against fraudulent emails, websites, and letters posing as part of the application process. Scammers often use these tactics to extract money or personal information. The embassy reminded applicants that the U.S. government does not request payments via email or letter, and there is no fee to apply for the Diversity Visa.