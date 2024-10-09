Gambia: Evacuation of Gambians in Lebanon!

Following careful consideration and serious assessment of the escalating security situation in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, the government of The Gambia has set in motion the process to evacuate Gambians living in Lebanon with immediate effect, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has announced Monday.

The mov comes as the situation in the Middle East, in particular Lebanon, gets worse by the day.

However, the escalating tension in the region has forced countries to evacuate their nationals in the area. What is even worrying is the fact that the worsening crisis is on the verge of plunging the whole Middle East into chaos. People are running in disarray with no clear imagination of what will happen to them.

People should always remember that war is not a solution. And in any war, there is no winner.

Importantly, the people in both Israeli and Lebanon deserve better than this. The videos shown on television are that of hopelessness, insecurity, and hunger and to fight for survival. It is disheartening to note that since the war started, thousands of people have been displaced and even got killed in their attempt to find safety.

Sadly, the devastating impact and the physical trauma people experience are hard to forget. And the worst of it all is the colossal sum of fortunes that gets destroyed in the event.

In simple terms, a day's destruction in terms of infrastructural damage may take years to recover amid hard economic realities. Thus, it is important for all to embrace peace and work towards the maintenance of stability.

We therefore commend the government through the Foreign Affairs Ministry for the bold move. This is what is expected of a government who cares about her citizens wherever they are. Also, it manifests the trust, hope and the sense of belonging even though one life is worth thousands of miles away.

In every situation whether good or bad, this is what is expected of countries.

To this end, we call on the international community to intervene and find a lasting peace in the region. Also, the warring sides should give peace a chance for the sake of their people. Watching distressing footage on television about the development in the Middle East leaves much to be desired.

We pray for peace to reign in the whole Middle East. Let's all advocate for peace wherever and at all times.