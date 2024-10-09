Liberia: Global Village Institute CEO Kiadii Urges Real Investment and Youth Empowerment in Vocational and Technical Education in Liberia

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of Global Villagers Sustainable Initiative George Charles Kiadii has underscored the importance of Vocational and Technical Education to the empowerment of Liberia's youthful population.

Speaking at the official Launching Program of the Global Village Institute of Computer Technology and Professional Program, Mr. Kiadii said skills training program does not only represent just an investment in Education but an investment in people, communities and the future of Liberia.

He told the gathering that the skills training program, one of such that is being launched by Global Village Institute, is a testament that the globe recognizes the importance of skills as more than just technical abilities but as powerful tools for empowerment.

According to him, vocational skills, professional expertise, or digital literacy are the keys that unlock doors of opportunity, open pathways to independence, and build resilient communities.

The Project Management Expert stressed that in a world that is changing rapidly, particularly in the wake of global challenges, the need for adaptability and creativity has never been more critical.

"This training program is designed to meet those needs, equipping our participants with skills that will not only enhance their personal lives but also contribute meaningfully to the development of our society", he emphasized.

As a former Classroom Teacher, Mr. Kiadii believes that every individual has the potential to excel, to transform their lives, and to lead their communities as such, the program provides the tools, the mentorship, and the practical experience to harness that potential.

He reminded the potential beneficiaries and or students that the skills they are expected to acquire over the period at Global Village Institute will serve them for a lifetime and will be the foundation upon which they can build their own success story.

The Global Village Boss disclosed that in the current new dispensation, it is now time for the children to have the space, time and opportunity to learn new things and help expose them to the international world.

"The time for impact is now, the time to make a difference is now and Global Village Institute is here to change the narratives in the interest of our future leaders, gone are the days where we will sit and await national Government to do it for us, It is time that we as citizens need to take action in order to transform our beloved Country including the lives of our generation and the ones to come" He re-echoed.

Mr. Kiadii said Education, especially vocational education, is now the way to an accelerated life and sustained future for the youthful population of Liberia.

"As we embarked on this journey, I call on my fellow colleagues in the diaspora to join the campaign in returning home to give back to their mother -Land, It pays to give back especially to your root and let's Remember, a life lived without a legacy or impact is like a cup of tea without sugar", he noted.

At the same time, Kiadii encouraged the National Government and Liberians in general to see the need to do more to invest in the future of Liberian youth through education and capacity development programs.

Moreover, He called on the donor community and international partners to see the need to help invest in vocational education in Liberia, even though he applauded them for initial support but he appreciates that they do more especially with the growing needs and increasing population of young people of Liberia.

He pledged his Institution's commitment stating that they are ready and fully prepared to mold the minds and build the capacity of the future generation of Liberia for the job market in both theory and practical skills training in the targeted areas of specialization namely; Computer Literacy and Training, Architecture and Construction, Project Management and Operations, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM)Career options. Others are Community Health, Journalism and Communications and English Grammar among others.

Kiadii also acknowledged and recognized the collective efforts of The Monrovia Consolidated School System family, partners , community leaders and dedicated instructors and staff, who all work together to help support such meaningful vision adding that It is through collaboration and shared commitment that one can make sustainable, long-term impacts.

"To our trainees/students, this is your moment, Seize it. The knowledge and skills that you will gain here will give you the ability to not only improve your circumstances but also to lift others with you. Your success will echo through your families, your neighborhoods, and your communities and as we dedicate this program today, we are dedicating ourselves to the promise of better futures. Let this ceremony mark the beginning of a journey filled with learning, growth, and opportunity", he encouraged the future leaders of Liberia.

At the same time, Mr. Kiadii urge all young people to think of the program not as the destination but as the starting point nothing that the skills that they will acquire over the period will open doors that they may not yet imagine, and "I have no doubt that the ripple effect will be felt for years to come as I look forward to seeing the great achievements that will emerge from this initiative", he added.

Speaking further, he indicated that the launch of the skills training and empowerment program is among other things meant to close and or addressed seven key gaps including old age challenges within Liberian society, namely: Employment Generation, Economic Development, Empowerment and Poverty Reduction and social inclusion.

Others are: Self Reliance, Workforce Development and Industrialization and Sustainable Development.

Mr. Kiadii stated that under Employment Generation, the program objectives are to equip individuals with job-ready skills that match market demands, increasing their employability in sectors like construction, technology, healthcare, and more.

As for Economic Development, he said the program will provide specialized training aim to build a skilled workforce that can contribute to the country's economic growth, particularly in industries critical to national development.While Empowerment and Poverty Reduction Skills training will help further empower individuals, particularly youth and marginalized groups, by providing them with the tools to earn a sustainable income, thus helping to alleviate poverty.

Additionally, he pointed out that Social Inclusion Skills training programs often target vulnerable populations, including women, rural residents, and individuals with disabilities, promoting social inclusion and equal opportunities for all.

George informed the gathering at the launching ceremony that the Self-Reliance component under the program is a key objective intended to foster entrepreneurship by giving individuals the skills to start their own businesses, thus promoting economic independence and self-reliance.

While Workforce Development and Industrialization, these programs he noted align with national goals for industrialization by ensuring that the workforce possesses the necessary technical skills to meet the demands of industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and technology.

"Sustainable Development, many modern programs incorporate elements of sustainability, teaching environmentally friendly practices and promoting green jobs to align with global sustainability goals", he added.

Also speaking at the launching program was the Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System James Momoh who commended the efforts of Mr

Kiadii especially to give back to his Country through education.

" By creating jobs and empowering our further leaders, you have demonstrated the true meaning of education ", Mr. Momoh praised the President and CEO of Global Village for his new initiative and capacity development among others.

He stated that technology is an integral part of education and the MCSS as part of its plans is also incorporating it in its endeavor.

"To our students, take advantage of this program and demonstrate excellence in what you do", he encouraged the potential beneficiaries of the program.

At the same time, The Director General of the Civil Service Agency, Josiah F. Joekai Jr. re-emphasized that the program demonstrates what is required to help transform the Country.

He wants Computer education to be integrated in the school system due to its importance.

"This is key and by beginning with the MCSS/Public , it is even critical", he added.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries of the program, student, S. Tresvah Suah of the William VS Tubman High School senior class commended Global Village for such an opportunity and promised that they will make maximum use of it.