Liberia: Labour Ministry Begins Subsidizing Vacation Job Program for Over 300 Youths

As part of Government's commitment to enhance the educational sojourn of hundreds of the country's jobless youthful population, Labour Minister, Cooper W. Kruah, Sr. has commenced the process of providing financial support to hundreds of needy students across Montserrado,Grand Bassa and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

Over the weekend Minister Kruah presented the minimum financial aid package to the over 360 students from the two counties at a formal program, held at his EJS Ministerial Complex office in Oldest Congo, outskirts of Monrovia, on Friday, October 4, 2024

"This is part of our commitment to elevate the educational sector under the 'ARREST AGENDA' in preparation of the young people for the future job market, now plagued by foreign expatriates", Minister Kruah is quoted by the release as emphasizing.

The Ministry of Labor expressed gratitude to partners and institutions for their support in the 2024 vacation job program, which aimed to provide mentorship and employable skills to students.

A total of 538 students from various educational backgrounds participated, with 370 placed in four counties.

Despite 168 students not being placed due to limited slots, their data was retained for future opportunities, the minister of Labour explained.

The Ministry plans to expand the program next year, targeting double the number of participants and recommencing internship and apprenticeship programs.

He added:"We want to assure the general public that by next year, we will commence the vacation job program earlier by contacting all of our stakeholders in the Labour sector, public institutions, concessions, Non-governmental Organizations, as well Embassies and or our UN Partners for support to ensure that our youth are empowered and mentored in a working environment during the vacation period", Minister Kruah assured the cheering youthful beneficiaries of the program.

"We also want to inform you that the Ministry of Labour will be recommencing its Internship and Apprenticeship Program, beginning next year ", stressing that the next phase will cater to more needy students, as modalities for support will be expanded.

The Minister extends thanks and acknowledgement to key patrons of the first phase of the program, including: Liberia Agriculture Company (LAC), AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd, Monrovia Breweries, Bea Mountain Mining Company, Equatorial Palm Oil, Capital Link Cement Company, J P. Enterprise and Mano Manufacturing company, among others.

The Ministry will be recommending the recommencement of its internship and apprenticeship program beginning January next year.

The Ministry of Labour Ministry counts on partners to absorb students in their institutions to enable them to acquire job experience in their various disciplines of study.

The Ministry appreciates the cooperation and support provided during the period, especially in subsidizing school materials for the next academic year.

The Ministry of Labor recruited students from various categories, including elementary, junior high, high school graduates, university students, and technical and vocational school students among others.