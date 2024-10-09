West Africa: Liberia Football Association Signs Kit Sponsorship With Wanaw for Lone Star

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association has formally announced WANAW, an East African brand, as kit sponsor for both men's and women's national teams, including all youth teams, for a period of three years, with the first year being free.

The disclosure was made Saturday, 5 October in a joint press conference, where the LFA was represented by Marketing Committee Chair, Sekou Konneh and Technical Development Committee Chair, Ivan Browne, while WANAW's CEO and Brand Ambassador, Selam Zelray, represented the Ethiopian brand.

Konneh said the deal is "worth it" after several efforts to lure a sponsorship deal for Liberia national teams.

"What is key about this is that WANAW is providing us a deal that is worth it and Liberians will love it. We were looking for an opportunity to purchase kits for our various national teams before coming across this company that offers durability and quality means a lot," he said.

"They're offering us 100 percent free and any additional printing we'll pay 50 percent.

WANAW's CEO described the moment as an "honor" and "significant milestone" for both the LFA and WANAW and believes that the partnership will serve as a mutual beneficiary journey for all parties.

"I'm honored and humbled to stand before you today to witness this historic moment, the signing of the partnership agreement between WANAW Sports and the Liberia Football Association.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations and I'm confident that it will be a mutual beneficiary journey," WANAW's CEO said.

"As we embark on this exciting adventure, we pledge to work tirelessly to deliver exceptional products to meet the services of the Liberia National Teams," WANAW CEO said.

The deal means WANAW will be branded in the LFA headquarters and also everywhere Liberia National Teams go, including branding of billboards at the national stadium.

Prof Konneh reckons that the securing of the kit sponsorship deal with WANAW was a relief.