Liberia: 'Liberia Deserves a Seat'

Liberia's Ambassador & Permanent Representative to the United Nations has pledged to secure Liberia's seat at the United Nations Security Council.

As pledged during her 2022 Senate Confirmation hearing in ensuring Liberia is globally recognised, Liberia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Madam Sarah Safyn Fyneah, is on track to fulfil her commitment to secure Liberia a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2026-2027.

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the UN, entrusted with maintaining international peace and security it consists of five permanent members, and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms, with seats allocated by regional groups which African Group is represented by three non-permanent seats, commonly referred to as the "A3".

Liberia's candidacy, endorsed by both ECOWAS and the AU, aims to represent the West African Union on the Council. Liberia's candidacy is uncontested.

"Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations is committed to advancing Liberia's interests within the UN system and engaging in diplomacy that promotes peace, development, and international cooperation." She noted.

It can be recalled in December 2022 that Ambassador Fyneah ambitiously assured the Senate Confirmation Hearing Committee that, if confirmed, she would lobby to secure Liberia's place on the UN Security Council.

According to Ambassador Fyneah, her pursuit of a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council stems from three key motivations adding it reflects deeply on her career and legacy as a diplomat, having served in Africa, Asia and the United States, it is a critical analysis of Liberia's longstanding engagement with the United Nations and it explores how Liberia's post-conflict recovery experience can contribute to advancing peace and security at the global level.

On September 27th, on the sideline of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week, President Joesph Nyuma Boakai officially launched Liberia's campaign for a seat on the UN Security Council for the 2026-2027 term. The elections will take place in June 2025.

"I feel a profound sense of accomplishment, not only because we have officially launched our campaign but also because of Liberia's increasing participation in global peacekeeping efforts," Ambassador Fyneah stated.

She revealed that Liberia is preparing to deploy two new units to UN peacekeeping missions, demonstrating the country's continued commitment to global peace and security.

This fulfils another key promise she made to increase Liberia's presence in peacekeeping activities.

Ambassador Sarah Safyn Fyneah assumed her duties at the Liberian Permanent Mission in February 2023 and has since worked to amplify Liberia's voice on the international stage.

She has actively collaborated on critical initiatives and resolutions on the Women, Youth, Peace, and Security agenda, addressing climate change, promoting human rights, and advocating for Africa's collective position on Security Council reform, Liberia's ascendancy to Category "A" of the International Maritime Council for the 2024-2025 biennium, advancing the ARREST Agenda and garnering support for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia.