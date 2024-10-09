Monrovia — United States Ambassador to Liberia Mark Toner says visa denial for Liberians has been an issue of concern to President Boakai, other top officials of his government and the ordinary Liberians.

About 82% of Liberian citizens applying for visas to the United States are denied.

But Ambassador says the US government "refusal rate" on the issuance of its visas to Liberians "has nothing to do with some personal vendetta against Liberia."

"Liberians do travel to the United States on a tourist visa; over 50 percent or a little more don't come back within the prescribed period... This is a legal process that is different from our bilateral relationship, and it is meant to control legal immigration to the United States," said Amb. Torner.

Not coming back

A recent report has unveiled troubling statistics regarding the overstay rates of Liberian nationals in the United States. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), nearly half of the Liberians issued B-1/B-2 nonimmigrant visas in Fiscal Year 2022 did not return to Liberia as required.

Specifically, 49.48 percent of these visa holders overstayed their authorized period in the U.S. While the situation is somewhat better for Liberians on nonimmigrant student visas, it remains concerning, with 29.95 percent failing to return.

Speaking when he appeared as guest on the Super Morning Show on ELBC 99.9 on Monday, Amb. Torner claimed that Liberians who travel to the US on a tourist visa, 50% or more do not come back within the prescribed period.

He said: "So, whenever you entered in the United States, you get stamped your visa with a date that says you can be in the United States for this period; it's usually three months, but it depends. If you don't return within that three months period, you've become what we called an overstayed. When you overstay on the prescribed time on your visa, that's a problem. That's reflected in how we look at Liberians and Liberia when we interview Liberians coming in to apply for tourist visas."

According to him, many of those applying for tourist visas also find it difficult to justify their ties to Liberia.

"If you are a young man or woman and you want to travel to the United States back you don't have a job back here or a way to prove that you've got ties that hold you to Liberia, it gets harder and harder when we had that refusal rate so high."

He stressed that Consular Officers assigned at various US embassies "judge" applicants to establish whether or not they would be illegal immigrant based on the strong ties, including a job or family.

He added that the over 50% overstayed rate of Liberians in the US influences the way in which US Consular Officers "judge a case."

Ambassador Toner noted that these Consular officers are fully cognizant that many of those who would be issued tourist visas are not coming back to Liberia.

How to address it

He used this medium to urge Liberians travelling to the United States to return home within the period in which their visas were issued.

He stressed that this should be done to help change the high refusal rate of Liberians applying for US visas.

Ambassador Toner said the bilateral relationship subsisting between the United States and Liberia does not rely on the issuance of visas to citizens of the two countries, noting that, "consular affair is simply different and it is a legal process that's meant to control legal immigration to the United States."

He maintained that immigration is a "big issue to the United States', and Liberia is of no exception.

He disclosed that there is a "high demand for US visas" and as such, the US is looking at ways to make the process efficient and provide a better shelter for applicants.

Ambassador Toner, however, cautioned Liberians against falling prey to individuals promising to make them obtain immigrant or non-immigrant visas from its embassy near Monrovia.

"If someone says they can guarantee you a visa (immigrant or non-immigrant), don't believe them. There are plenty of people-con-artists, criminals who are working to take advantage of Liberians who want to travel to the United States who promised them that they can get a visa for a certain price. Please don't believe them."

He encouraged visa applicants to take advantage of the embassy's website and provide documentations required for processing.

Ambassador Toner, however, warned citizens against the submission of "fraudulent documentations" when applying for US visas, but must be honest at all times.

He encouraged Liberians to acquire their education and invest in Liberia to put their country on the right trajectory.

'Corruption: A Major Challenge'

Amb. Toner named corruption as a major challenge confronting Liberia and its citizens, with a pledge to support the Unity Party led-government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to combat against the menace.

According to him, Liberia needs to move from the entrenched culture of dependency. He stressed that conditions must be created where foreign investors "will come and put their money into Liberia."

This, he added, depends on infrastructure development, promoting transparency and accountability by combating against corruption in the country.

"You have a country here that is still facing challenges; corruption is a huge one. We need to move from dependency syndrome - where we talk about assistance trap if I could put it that way."

"All of the money that we've invested in Liberia since 2003 is US$5billion in assistance. It has been money well spent, in my opinion, because of what it has accomplished. Liberia is a much different place than it was in 2003."

Supporting Boakai

According to him, the US government remains very "supportive" of the President Joseph Nyuma Boakai government's efforts to fight against corruption.

Ambassador Toner maintained that though the US government has its own "toolbox" to fight corruption by imposing sanctions on corrupt individuals, it intends to also help the Boakai-led administration to "police itself."

He admitted that this style of imposing sanctions on corrupt officials and individuals for acts of corruption was adequately utilized by his predecessor Ambassador Michael McCarthy.

"Absolutely, corruption remains a huge challenge and huge priority. Where I am right now and where the US government is at, we are supportive of this Boakai administration's efforts to address corruption. We want to create the capacity and encourage the capacity capability of this government to address corruption within its own ranks as well as civil society."

Ambassador Toner recognized the efforts being applied by the government, through the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), to forward to court cases of corruption.

According to him, proper funding to these institutions remains paramount to combating corruption in Liberia.

Ambassador Toner observed that many of these bodies do not have the authority to prosecute cases of corruption that have been built against individuals or entities.

He also recounted the role being played by civil society actors by "policing and holding government officials to account."

Ambassador Toner maintained that the US is taking President Boakai to task on his commitment of rooting out corruption as his major priority, and as such, it (US government) will assist efforts to fulfill this commitment.

Stable and peaceful

Speaking further, Ambassador Toner observed that Liberia is stable and peaceful and as such, these attributes should not be taken for granted.

He pointed out that following the conduct of three credible and transparent elections, Liberia is politically and democratically on par.

He further observed the professionalism of Liberia security apparatus, especially the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and the Liberia National Police (LNP).

He named infrastructure, particularly roads, education and the health sectors as areas that continue to be faced with numerous challenges.

Ambassador Toner observed that challenges which existed in the post-conflict nation still remain visible today.

According to him, the Liberian economy heavily relies on foreign assistance than foreign investment.

He, however, vowed to push for the interest of his country and Liberia in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

"I am the US Representative to Liberia; I recognized that and as such, I will use that platform to really push the government, but also civil society in the direction that is in the best interest for America and also Liberia."