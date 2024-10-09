Liberia: Stand Calls for Urgent Cabinet Reshuffle & Prosecution of Corrupt Officials to Prevent Government Collapse

Monrovia — Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND), a leading civil society organization in Liberia, has issued an urgent call for President Joseph Boakai to swiftly reshuffle his cabinet and prosecute officials implicated in corruption.

The Liberian leader has been facing increasing pressure from within and outside his party, the Unity Party, to sack ministers, some of whom appeared to have been inactive, and also facing allegations of corruption.

STAND warns that failing to take immediate action could exacerbate the government's inability to meet its obligations, deepen the ongoing economic crisis, and deprive millions of struggling citizens of essential social services.

STAND expressed grave concern over the widespread corruption undermining the Boakai administration, stating that it has reached a critical juncture that threatens public trust and requires decisive intervention.

The organization also voiced disappointment at what it sees as the nation's political leadership failing to learn from history.

STAND noted the devastating consequences of corruption, human rights abuses, and economic inequality, which fueled Liberia's 14-year civil war and claimed the lives of 250,000 people while causing destruction estimated at $100-150 billion.

"This tragic chapter should serve as a powerful reminder of the need for integrity and accountability in governance", STAND noted through a release issued on October 7.

To safeguard Liberia's democracy, STAND is calling for swift and impartial investigations into all corruption allegations, asserting that all accused individuals must be held accountable, regardless of their political, religious, or ethnic backgrounds.

STAND emphasized that Liberia is at a critical crossroads, stressing that, "Corruption, internal divisions, underperformance, and economic mismanagement are undermining the Boakai administration's ability to deliver essential services, pushing millions into deeper poverty and despair. Without bold action to replace compromised officials and restore government integrity, the administration risks further alienating the public".

The organization insists that President Boakai must demonstrate bold leadership by restructuring his administration and surrounding himself with principled, competent technocrats who prioritize Liberia's long-term welfare over political expediency.

STAND argued that unchecked cronyism and impunity are significant barriers to progress, demanding a complete reorientation of governance to restore public confidence.

STAND further urged President Boakai to reassess current economic policies, which, the organization claims, disproportionately benefit foreign interests while ordinary Liberians suffer.

The organization, however, called on the president to champion policies that support Liberia's hard-working citizens--shopkeepers, gas station attendants, teachers, soldiers, security guards, civil servants, and many others who form the backbone of society.

At the same time, STAND reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the people by promoting policies and services that prioritize the needs of the population, ensuring a brighter future for all Liberians.