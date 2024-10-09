Liberia: Armed Forces to Receive Logistical Support From African Union Worth U.S.$20 Million

Monrovia — The Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) have officially announced the receipt of a donation valued at over $20 million in essential logistics equipment from the African Union (AU).

This substantial contribution marks a pivotal advancement in enhancing the operational capacity of the AFL, bolstering Liberia's national security as well as its regional commitments to peace and stability in West Africa and beyond.

The achievement is the culmination of extensive diplomatic and military efforts, initiated in 2018 when Brigadier General Davidson F. Forleh, now the AFL's Chief of Staff, served as Liberia's Defense Attaché and chairman of the Military Staff Committee on the AU's Peace and Security Council.

His persistent advocacy for logistical support played a crucial role in securing this assistance for the AFL. The equipment--originally donated to the AU by the Chinese government--is currently stored at the AU Continental Logistics Base in Douala, Cameroon.

During the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State in February 2024, held in Addis Ababa, Minister of Foreign Affairs Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, was formally notified of the AU's intention to provide Liberia with a diverse range of lethal and non-lethal equipment from the Continental Logistics Base.

This commitment was further reinforced during the 16th Ordinary Session of the AU's Specialized Technical Committee on Defense, Safety, and Security in June 2024.

At that meeting, General Forleh engaged with Dr. Sarjo Bah, Director of Conflict Management at the AU Commission, to discuss logistical equipment and capacity building for the AFL. As a result of these continued efforts, the AU has now approved Liberia's request, and the AFL is set to receive a comprehensive logistics package valued at $20,601,529.46.

This package will include cargo trucks, military protective assault vehicles, armored personnel carriers, combat jeeps, bulldozers, cranes, fuel tanks, fire trucks, and various mounted weapon systems and spare parts.

Brigadier General Forleh expressed gratitude for the AU's support, emphasizing that this contribution will significantly enhance the AFL's logistical capabilities.

"This vital contribution will enable us to better protect Liberia's sovereignty, contribute to international peacekeeping efforts, and effectively respond to national emergencies," he stated.

For her part, Minister of National Defense Brigadier General Geraldine J. George (Retired) praised the collaborative efforts behind this achievement, stating, "This is a milestone for the AFL, made possible by the strong commitment of our government and the African Union."

She also acknowledged the essential roles played by President Boakai and Foreign Minister Nyanti in facilitating this critical support.

AFL representatives, led by Brigadier General Forleh alongside officials from the Ministry of National Defense, are expected to travel to Cameroon to inspect the newly acquired equipment.

The Government of Liberia will oversee the shipping of the logistics package, which is anticipated to arrive within two months.

Upon delivery, the equipment will be strategically distributed across AFL bases to improve operational readiness and efficiency.

Meanwhile, the partnership between the AFL, the African Union, and the Government of Liberia underscores Liberia's commitment to regional security and demonstrates the AFL's ongoing dedication to enhancing its capabilities through continued collaboration with both international and regional partners.