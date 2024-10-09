Liberia: CSA Boss Jorkai Perturbs Over Liberia Educational Standard, Wants Moe Institutes Reform

Monrovia — Civil Service Agency Director General Josiah F. Jorkai, has expressed serious reservations over the current standard of the country's education system, calling for an overhaul of the sector.

Jorkai, serving as Guest Speaker at the Ninth Commencement Convocation of the Patmelia Academy School System held in Paynesville, on Sunday, October 6, noted that the ongoing reform must consider a standard that meets modern day's reality.

"We call on you to continue refining our schools, providing the necessary resources, and ensuring that our curriculum meets the demands of the modern world," Mr. Jorkai averred.

He hailed the Ministry of Education for their ongoing reforms in the education sector, but noted that said process must also encourage the Ministry to exert more efforts toward strengthening Secondary education, which is the bedrock of any education system.

The CSA Boss noted that the future of Liberia depends on how well young people are prepared from the foundational level.

As such he believed, the education of the current generation is a responsibility that cannot be compromised, no matter the circumstances.

"It is an inherent duty one that you must never fail. Continue to invest in their future, for the seeds you sow in their education will bear fruits that transform not just their lives, but the future of our entire nation," Jorkai maintained.

At the same time, has encouraged the Ministry of Education to revisit and adjust the curriculum to reflect the current academic realities, especially aligning it with the requirements of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said students must be fully equipped to compete on the regional and global stages, and this can only happen if our curriculum is forward-thinking, inclusive of modern subjects, and tailored to the competencies needed in today's job market.

He notified the graduates that their next steps will be critical, highlighting the growing importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in shaping Liberia.

He said Liberia, like many countries around the world, should recognize the immense value of technical skills in fields such as construction, electricity, mechanics, plumbing, and agriculture.

These sectors, he said, are essential for the growth of the country's economy and require a skilled workforce to drive progress.

"By pursuing vocational training, you can become skilled professionals who not only build your careers but also contribute to nation-building," Mr. Jorkai indicated.

He lectures that technical education is cardinal in providing practical, hands-on experience, and can lead to rewarding job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and financial stability.

Hence, he wanted against underestimating the power of these professions--TVET careers which he said are at the heart of development and infrastructure, as such, Liberia needs more young people to enter these fields.

Challenging graduates, he said: "I urge you, our graduates, to consider careers in science and technology, fields that are crucial to Liberia's future."

"We are living in a world that is increasingly shaped by advancements in areas such as computer science, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, healthcare, and biotechnology."

Jorkai recognizes these sectors as important to define the future, and that Liberia needs to develop a workforce that is not just knowledgeable but also innovative and forward-thinking in these areas.

According to him, by pursuing careers in science and technology, one can help solve critical challenges such as climate change, healthcare access, and digital infrastructure.

"You have the potential to lead Liberia into an era where we are not just participants in global progress, but leaders in innovation."

Jorkai further maintained: "As graduates of Patmelia Academy, you now hold the key to your future. You will face new challenges but remember that education is the foundation upon which all success is built. Whether you choose to further your studies in college or opt for technical training, know that your education does not stop here. Learning is a lifelong journey, and the knowledge and skills you have gained will serve as your compass as you navigate the complexities of the world beyond high school."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Many of you may be thinking about what comes next--what the future holds for you in the workforce or academia.

Let me remind you that the world needs individuals who are not just knowledgeable, but also compassionate, ethical, and resilient."

Meanwhile, Jorkai wants the graduates to be the leaders who lift others, the innovators who challenge the status quo, and the change-makers who leave a positive mark on the world.

He then emphasized the significance of unity and collective progress among graduates and urged them to carry the hopes and dreams not only of themselves but also of their families and communities.