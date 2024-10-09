Zimbabwe: Young Women and Breast Cancer - a Growing Concern

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke — It is October again!

That time when the world goes pink in trying to raise awareness about breast cancer.

As usual, the month of October we speak about breast cancer awareness. It is important to keep the message alive that breast cancer can be treated if detected early.

Breast cancer is a public health concern that affects millions of women across the world.

Globally, there were 2,3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685 000 deaths in 2020 alone.

In the five years to the end of 2020, there were 7,8 million women alive who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, making it the world's most prevalent cancer.

In Zimbabwe, the National Cancer Registry 2019 annual report shows that breast cancer is the second most common cancer affecting women after cervical cancer and accounts for 13 percent of all cancers affecting women.

However, breast cancer is traditionally associated with older women above 50, but data shows that the disease is increasingly affecting younger generations.

In fact, breast cancer is among the most common types of cancers in young adults aged between 15 to 39 years.

Between the years 2012 and 2016, it is estimated that about 10 percent of new female breast cancer diagnoses were early-onset breast cancer.

Experts say diagnosing breast cancer in women under 40 years old is more difficult, hence it is oftentimes diagnosed when it has already advanced and more difficult to treat.

This can be attributed to the fact that routine screenings for breast cancer do not usually start until the age of 40. Additionally, young people may not recognise symptoms, hence they are diagnosed late.

While young people can get any type of breast cancer, the most common breast cancers include invasive ductal carcinoma (this is the most common breast cancer at any age) and triple-negative breast cancer (this rare form of invasive breast cancer can be more difficult to treat).

The growing prevalence

Several factors contribute to this trend, including hormonal changes, lifestyle factors, and genetic predisposition. The exact reasons for this increase are still being studied, but it underscores the urgent need for greater attention to breast health in younger populations.

Experts say about half of early-onset breast cancers are related to genetic mutations. They say if tumour suppressor genes are not mutated, they work like a switch to control the growth of abnormal cells that may cause cancer. But if they are mutated, the abnormal cells multiply unchecked.

However, it is important to note that not all early-onset breast cancer is genetic. Some breast cancers occur on their own or spontaneously.

Risk factors

Being a woman is a risk factor in itself and the older one gets, the higher the risk.

But for those who get a breast cancer diagnosis early, the family's medical history plays a big role in their risk of developing breast cancer while they are young.

There is more risk if one has a family member who has or has had breast cancer before age 50, cancer in both breasts, male breast cancer, metastatic prostate cancer, ovarian cancer at any age, pancreatic cancer or triple-negative breast cancer.

While it is not always a given that a woman with a family history of breast cancer will get it, it is important that they make an effort to know their family history and get screened regularly.

Other risk factors include previous radiation therapy to the chest and other pre-cancerous breast conditions.

While no one can change their family history, young women can make some changes to their lifestyles to reduce their risk of developing breast cancer.

Alcohol is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer so reducing alcohol intake can help reduce the risk.

Being overweight also increases breast cancer risk, hence health experts advise women to strive to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

Symptoms

Generally, symptoms of breast cancer include a lump or thickening of the breast, alteration in size, shape or appearance of a breast, dimpling, redness, change in nipple appearance or alteration in the skin surrounding the nipple or abnormal nipple discharge.

Breast cancer can present in a wide variety of ways, which is why a complete medical examination is important. Advanced cancers can erode through the skin to cause open sores.

Breast cancer may spread to other areas of the body and trigger other symptoms. Often, the most common first detectable site of spread is to the lymph nodes under the arm although it is possible to have cancer-bearing lymph nodes that cannot be felt.

Over time, cancerous cells may spread to other organs including the lungs, liver, brain and bones. Once they reach these sites, new cancer-related symptoms such as bone pain or headaches may appear.

It is therefore important for all women, young and old to have frequent screening for breast cancer.

While screening mammograms are not recommended for people under 40 years, for those with a known genetic mutation or with relatives who had breast cancer when they were young, healthcare providers may recommend screening earlier.

The importance of early detection

Early detection is crucial in the fight against breast cancer, especially in young women. When diagnosed at an early stage, the chances of successful treatment are significantly higher.

Regular self-exams, clinical breast examinations, and mammograms are essential tools for identifying potential abnormalities.

For young women, mammograms may not be as effective in detecting early-stage cancer due to denser breast tissue. However, other imaging techniques, such as breast ultrasound or MRI, can be used to supplement mammograms and improve detection rates.

Research and advancements in medical technology are also continually improving the detection and treatment of breast cancer in young women.

Some promising areas include genetic testing. Identifying genetic mutations that increase the risk of breast cancer can help women make informed decisions about prevention and screening.

There are also targeted therapies, where treatments focus on specific molecular targets within cancer cells, reducing side effects and improving outcomes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ongoing research is also exploring new imaging technologies that may enhance early detection and provide more accurate information about tumour characteristics.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) has an objective to reduce global breast cancer mortality by 2,5 percent per year, thereby averting 2,5 million breast cancer deaths globally between 2020 and 2040.

The WHO says by providing public health education to improve awareness among women of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and, together with their families, understand the importance of early detection and treatment, more women would consult medical practitioners when breast cancer is first suspected, and before any cancer present is advanced.

It therefore becomes important for all women to be aware of how their breasts normally look and feel. Any change, no matter how trivial it seems, deserves further evaluation by a healthcare professional.

Even before the age of 40, women should strive to examine their breasts more often and once they reach 40, get a mammogram every year.

The increasing incidence of breast cancer in young women also highlights the need for greater awareness.

By understanding the risk factors, recognising the symptoms, and seeking regular medical care, young women can take proactive steps to protect their health.

It only takes a few minutes to avoid years of pain and suffering from breast cancer.

Feedback: [email protected]