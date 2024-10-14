Southern Africa: Standing Together in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

press release

This year's theme, No one should face breast cancer alone, speaks to the support and solidarity that women, including female journalists, need in fighting and surviving breast cancer.

MISA Zimbabwe, during this October Breast Cancer Month, stands in solidarity with women everywhere, especially female journalists who continue to highlight the impact of breast cancer on behalf of marginalised voices.

The challenges they face as journalists include harassment, violence, and the risk of breast cancer, which they should not shoulder alone.

Breast cancer is a tough adversary, but with early detection, treatment, and emotional support, it can be overcome.

Therefore, female journalists and women in the media and beyond should prioritise their health by scheduling mammograms and regular screenings.

Equally, we remind media houses and communities to create supportive environments for women battling breast cancer.

Breast cancer does not just affect one person but families, workplaces, and communities. Let us ensure that no female journalist or woman faces this fight in isolation.

As a community, we can provide the emotional, mental, and medical support they need to thrive.

MISA Zimbabwe urges media professionals and the public to show appreciation for female journalists by sharing their work, amplifying their voices, and being present and supportive in their time of need.

Together, we can create a world where every woman, including female journalists, receives our collective support and care in fighting breast cancer.

Golden Maunganidze

Chairperson

MISA Zimbabwe Chairperson