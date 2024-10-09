Nigeria: Betsy Obaseki Tourney Winner to Take Home N10m

The Edo State First lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has said the winner of the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) would take home a whopping N10m cash prize.

She made this known yesterday in Benin City during the press briefing to herald the annual pre-season women's football competition which is in its 4th edition.

A total of 14 clubs from within and outside Nigeria are taking part in the 10 days competition which kicked off yesterday.

Mrs Obaseki who doubles as Chairman BOWFT's board of trustees said "the idea of the tournament is to empower women in Nigeria and support them to make a career in football.

"Four years ago, we started with 12 teams and in the 4th edition, we now have 14 teams with two from the Benin Republic.

"The winner of the tournament will go home with N10 million, second place, N7 Million, third N5 million while the fourth placed team will receive N1.5m.

"After our first outing, FIFA recognized our efforts in promoting female football and empowering women and gave us an award," she disclosed.

She also assured that the tournament will continue after the end of her husband's present tenure as Governor of Edo State because it is private sector driven.

"Gov Godwin Obaseki revived sports and ensured he brought back Bendel Insurance and Edo Queens to winning ways as the Benin Clubs are now national and West African champions.

"Every edition of this tournament has its own theme. This year's theme is "say no to teen pregnancy and abandonment," said the First Lady.

Meanwhile, at the end of the matches played yesterday at different centres across Benin City, Brave Hearts lost 0-6 to Bayelsa Queens, Heartland Queens edged Fortress FC 3-0, Delta Queens pipped Benin Republic's Aigles 4-2, Naija Ratels lost 0-1 to Espoir of Benin Republic, while the official opening match between hosts Edo Queens and FC Robo was ongoing at the time of press.