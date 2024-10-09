Nigeria: Amokachi Resumes, Pledges 120 Percent Commitment to Lobi Stars' Success

8 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The newly appointed Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Daniel Amokachi, resumed at his new duty post as he had his first training session with the team yesterday morning at the McCarthy Stadium.

The club in a statement said during his introduction to the players, the former Super Eagles coach and Benue-born football tactician emphasised his role as a friend, confidant, and boss.

He, therefore, expressed the desire for a strong brotherly bond to drive the team forward.

The statement also indicated that while speaking with the media, Amokachi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the club's board and the Benue State Government for the opportunity to serve and pledged to give his 120% to steer the team in the right direction.

Reflecting on the team's current record of three losses, one draw, and one win, Amokachi was quoted as saying he was committed to halting the poor results just as he noted that players' welfare would be key to boost performance.

The club also said as he prepares to work with the existing squad, Amokachi praised the NPFL's recent improvements, expressing optimism for continued growth in Nigerian football.

Meanwhile, Lobi Stars are said to have commenced intensive training ahead of their highly anticipated North Central derby against Niger Tornadoes this weekend in Minna.

