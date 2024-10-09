Nigeria: Police Kill Suspected Murderer of Monarch's Son, 2 Cops in Delta

The Delta State Police Command said it neutralized Benson Oghenevwaire, 34, who was allegedly involved in the killing of Prince Eric Takerere, the son of Urhowhrun monarch alongside two police escorts at Efurrun-Sapele road.

The spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba, said the suspect was also involved in the robbery at Wetland Microfinance Bank in Udu LGA.

Edafe said the incidents happened between February 26, 2021 and April 3, 2021, in Udu LGA and Efurrun-Sapele road.

He said the suspect was neutralized during a fierce gun duel between members of his gang and the police.

He said the successful police operation was carried out on September 27, 2024, at about 5pm, acting on intelligence gathered on one of the vicious kidnappers terrorising Udu LGA, Warri and environs, who was part of the syndicate responsible for a series of robbing and kidnapping operations within Udu axis.

"Some of which include the robbery operation at Wetland Microfinance Bank in Udu LGA on 26th February 2021 as well as the assassination of Prince Eric Takerere, the son of Urhowhrun Monarch alongside the two police escorts on the 3rd of April 2021 at Efurrun Sapele road.

"The DPO of Owvain Aldaja Division led the surveillance team of the division and embarked on a sting operation at the hideout of the suspect Benson Oghenevwaire located at Orereokpe in Okpe LGA, where the suspect and his gang members engaged the police in a fierce gun duel.

"During the gun duel, the police overpowered the suspects, some of them escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries while the said Benson Oghenevwaire was arrested with severe gunshot injuries," he said.

He said the suspect was confirmed dead at Warri Central Hospital while receiving treatment.

He said during the operation, one English-made Beretta Pistol and two rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

Edafe added that a serious manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is on.