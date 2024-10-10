Nigerian Military Accused of Another Deadly Airstrike

Authorities Should Investigate, Prioritize Justice and Accountability

A deadly military airstrike in Kaduna state, Nigeria, on September 27 claimed the lives of 24 people and injured dozens more, according to media reports, which stated that the strike was intended for criminal gangs popularly referred to as bandits, but instead killed others. This incident follows a series of erroneous military airstrikes that have killed hundreds of people since 2017.

Despite repeated calls for justice, accountability, and transparency, as well as demands for improvements in military operations to prevent such strikes, little has changed, and the military continues to face accusations of further mishaps.

Both the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian army have been implicated in erroneous airstrikes. In 2023, Human Rights Watch documented two significant incidents: one in Nasarawa state, where an airstrike by the air force killed 39 people in January, and another in Kaduna state in December, when an army airstrike during a religious celebration resulted in 85 deaths.

While the air force has apologized for the Nasarawa airstrike, there is yet to be any compensation for victims and their families. Similarly, the army has failed to provide meaningful updates on an investigation it claimed to have conducted, which reportedly led to the indictment of two officers involved in the Kaduna airstrike.

Victims of past airstrikes continue to wait for elusive justice, while the military faces accusations of further erroneous strikes in 2024. In April, reports highlighted an airstrike in Zamfara state that killed 33 people.

In response to last week's airstrike, the air force stated that the attack was based on credible intelligence from multiple reliable sources, as well as confirmatory surveillance of the target area. They also announced that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the facts and that they will provide updates to the public in due course. The authorities should ensure that they carry out transparent and credible investigations into the incident and provide a detailed account of the findings to the public. As part of this, they should also explain the rules governing the use of lethal force, including airstrikes.

Erroneous airstrikes in Nigeria reveal a critical failure in military accountability and operational protocols. Without decisive action, communities will continue to suffer. A comprehensive review of military practices is needed to protect civilians and ensure genuine accountability for those responsible. The time for action is now; the lives lost demand it.

Anietie Ewang, Researcher, Africa Division