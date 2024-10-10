Angola: U.S. President Visit to Angola Rescheduled

Luanda — The US president Joe Biden is expected to visit Angola on a date to be announced, following unexpected setbacks created by the devastating hurricane, which is to hit American territory in the coming days.

The information was disclosed Wednesday in Luanda by the leader of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, at the opening of the 3rd extraordinary meeting of the party, which is considering, among other issues, its 8th extraordinary Congress scheduled for December.

The American President's visit to Angola was expected to take place on October 13-15.

João Lourenço, also President of the Republic of Angola, said he hopes that the consequences of this hurricane in American territory will not end up being so severe.

The Angolan head of State said Joe Biden's visit to Angola will serve to consolidate the path towards building a strategic partnership and expand relations of friendship and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"We will welcome him with open hands, with the hospitality that characterizes Angolans", emphasized João Lourenço.

João Lourenço said the visit will open up greater business opportunities for Angolan and American investors, a gain for the national economy, stimulate the emergence of partnerships, contribute to the increase in national production and exports, promote tourism, open doors to entry into the American market and facilitate the integration of the Angolan economy into the world economy.

On the sidelines of this visit, according to the MPLA leader, Luanda will host a Summit on the Lobito Corridor, with the participation of President Joe Biden, the Heads of State of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, Tanzania, and other figures.

In addition, he recalled that, in November this year, in Brazil, Angola will participate in the G20 Summit and assume, in 2025, the rotating presidency of the African Union (AU).

João Lourenço revealed that in the middle of next year, the United States of America/Africa Business Summit will take place in Luanda, which will bring together politicians, businesspeople, banks, investors and academics from the US and Africa.

"The party must encourage this dynamic of opening the country to the world, mainly to the business world, "to do justice to our option for a market economy, within the framework of the democratic State and the rule of law that is in permanent construction", Lourenço said.

João Lourenço said government remains committed to create a good business environment, promote the private sector of the economy through foreign private investment, diversify the economy, increase nationally produced goods and services supply, exports, create larger number of jobs and invest more in the social sector, education, health, vocational training, water supply and social housing projects.

The MPLA President added that he will speak more appropriately about these matters and others of national interest in the speech on the State of the Nation, before the deputies of the National Assembly on October 15.

DC/ART/CF/AMP