Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire Discuss Benefitting From Egyptian Expertise

Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat discussed with Côte d'Ivoire ambassador Dole Gueu Albert ways to enhance cooperation in the field of electricity and renewable energy, especially training programs and transferring Egyptian expertise in the fields of renewable energy, electrical networks establishment, and technical support provision in this regard.

In press statements, Esmat praised the historic relations between Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire and the close ties between the two peoples.

He briefed the ambassador on the development witnessed in the electricity and renewable energy sector in various fields, especially renewable energy, and the Egyptian expertise on spreading renewable energy, and the state's strategy that aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy to the electricity mix, and reduce the use of fossil fuels in electricity generation.

There is a permanent mandate to transfer Egyptian expertise, provide the necessary technical support, and expand training programs in cooperation with our neighbours in Africa, explaining that there is cooperation in research and development aimed at promoting the renewable energy industry.