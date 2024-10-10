Nigeria: Senate Asks Govt to Declare State of Emergency On Girl-Child Protection, Welfare

The Senate also asked the government to domesticate laws that would promote the eradication of female genital mutilation and ensure protection of the girl-child.

The Senate on Wednesday urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the protection and welfare of the girl-child to address the educational, health, and safety needs of girls across the country.

It also asked the government to domesticate laws that would promote the eradication of female genital mutilation and ensure protection of the girl-child.

The resolutions were sequel to a motion sponsored by Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT).

Mrs Kingibe, while presenting her motion said that the girl-child has numerous social, cultural and economic challenges that severely limit her opportunities for growth, development, and contribution to society.

The senator said the girl-child constituted over 60 per cent of the out-of-school children in the country.

"Nigerian girl-child is subjected to numerous social, cultural, and economic challenges that severely limit her opportunities for growth, development, and contribution to society, including the denial of education, gender-based violence, early marriage, and poor healthcare access.

"Nigeria has over 10 million out-of-school children, with the girl-child disproportionately affected. According to a 2020 UNICEF report, girls constitute over 60 per cent of the out-of-school population, a problem that is exacerbated by cultural barriers, insecurity, and economic disadvantages, especially in rural conflict-affected areas," she said.

Mrs Kingibe also decried child marriage which she said is common in Zamfara, Bauchi and Sokoto states.

"Child marriage remains prevalent across Nigeria, with the northern zones showing alarming statistics. According to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), over 44 per cent of girls are married before the age of 18 with high percentages in states like Zamfara, Bauchi, and Sokoto.

"Child marriage deprived girls of their right to education, health, and a safe childhood, trapping them in cycles of poverty and oppression. It is observed that each of the six geopolitical zones has distinct but equally pressing challenges facing the girl-child," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The senator prayed the Senate to encourage the federal government to domesticate and enforce the Child Rights Act and the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, with focus on eradicating harmful traditional practices like child marriage and female genital mutilation, while ensuring girls' protection and empowerment.

She also requested that the Senate mandate its Committee on Legislative Compliance to monitor the implementation of girl-child protection laws and policies, ensuring that gaps are addressed, and accountability is maintained.

Debate

Idiat Adebule, (APC, Lagos West) who seconded the motion, said it is the duty of female lawmakers to protect young girls from early marriage and other challenges.

She urged the lawmakers to speak with state governors to curb early marriage in their respective states.

Banigo Ipalibo (PDP, Rivers West) requested interventions of government at all levels to the issues affecting the girl-child.

Abdulaziz Yar'adua (PDP, Katsina) said some of the challenges facing the girl-child are regarded as cultural barriers.

Mohammed Onawo (PDP, Nasarawa South) urged the Nigerian government to encourage the girl-child by ensuring their safety and providing basic amenities.

The senators voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion when it waa put to voice vote by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.