Nigeria: Grains Prices Drop in Jos Markets As Supply Increases

As new supplies of grains hit markets in Jos, the Plateau State capital, prices of food items such as maize, rice and beans, are gradually dropping.

Stakeholders in the market said the development could be connected to the lifting of the ban on the importation of maize into the country as well as the supply of new harvest into the market.

Prices of food items have been steadily skyrocketing in the country for over a year after fuel subsidy was removed by the President Tinubu administration. This has left many Nigerians lamenting as their purchasing power has been depleted, even when earnings have remained the same, a situation that has caused hunger in the country.

At the grain market located along Katako market Jos, respite has come the way of residents as stakeholders say the price of grains is dropping.

Auwal Isa, Chairman, Jos Grain Market said, "Obviously, prices of grains such as rice, maize and millet are dropping in the market because of the new harvest. So, we have effected reductions of between 20 to 30 per cent.

"For example, an 80kg bag of maize that was recently sold at N85,000 now goes for N55,000. A bag of millet which was sold for N90,000 is now sold for N70,000.

Baba Gana, a buyer said "Well, prices have started dropping though, but not as much as expected. Before now, we bought some grains at the rate of N80,000 but now we buy them at N55,000. We hope that the prices will further reduce if government intervenes.

Aminu Umaru, another buyer, said "We thank Allah that the prices are coming down because food item have been very expensive in the last one year. In the past, we bought maize at N80,000 and some were thinking the price may rise to N100,000. By today the price is coming down. If not for the hike in price of fuel, I believe the price would have dropped to N20,000."

However, the chairman of the market is worried that the drop in the prices of the grains may only last for a short period. He said, "The reduction in the prices of grains may not last long considering the current economic hardship and the high demand for the grains.

"Some people have started hoarding them while some are transporting them to neighbouring countries. When the grains become scarce, companies will then start supplying, and the price would undoubtedly go up again."

Although the downward trend is expected to bring relief to consumers and boost food affordability, dealers in the markets say patronage is low.

Sani Waziri, a drains dealer, said, "There is no patronage in the market. The price of rice, for example, is too much for the poor, and so they avoid it because it is no longer affordable.

"The companies that buy the grains in large quantities are yet to start collecting the products. That is why there is low patronage in the markets.

"For things to go well, government must ensure adequate security and provide sufficient farm inputs to allow many people return to the farm."