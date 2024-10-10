Nigeria: Labour Laments New Petrol Pump Price As Queues Resurface

Organised labour has expressed discontent with the latest hike in fuel price, which now exceeds N1,000 per litre.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Joe Ajaero, voiced the concerns yesterday while speaking to journalists at a book launch in Abuja.

Ajaero criticised the negative impact of deregulation policies, noting that the increase in fuel prices, which occurred twice within the past two months, had escalated economic hardship for Nigerian workers and citizens.

The labour leader questioned the rationale behind implementing such hikes without raising the national minimum wage above N70,000.

The NLC president also highlighted the broader impact of the fuel price hike on the general populace, noting that only a fraction of Nigerians would benefit from the minimum wage increase, while the majority, including informal workers, would continue to suffer the consequences of rising costs.

Ajaero also criticised the government for repeatedly raising fuel prices without providing sustainable alternatives or considering the inflationary pressures that have eroded the value of the N70,000 minimum wage.

On the minimum wage, Ajaero sought clarification from the National Assembly on the extent of the coverage.

He pointed out that while previous agreements covered employers with at least 25 workers, recent pronouncements by the Senate suggested that the new wage law might include every worker, regardless of the size of the establishment.

He said, "As we are sitting down here, they have increased the fuel pump price again; what do you do in that instance? They are expecting us to buy it.

All the indices they gave us about the need to deregulate now prove negative. All these discussions are happening around the N70,000 minimum wage."

"What is the level of inflation between the time we signed the 70,000 wage agreements and now? Those issues will bother us in this country in the next few days."

"It appears that people come out every morning and increase. Is that all about governance? We have had agreements on the issue of Port Harcourt Refinery functioning. It is not functioning today.

"They said if we deregulate so that the private sector will come in and participate, it will involve competition. Now, where does that economic analysis lead us?"

On CNG buses, he noted, "The government said they have given us 20 CNG buses. This time around, we have taken delivery of about 14. However, a CNG bus without a station where you can refill it amounts to cut-off."

The NLC called for the immediate reversal of the latest hike in the pump price of petrol.

The development followed NNPCL's decision to hands off its role as off-taker from Dangote Refinery, allowing independent marketers to negotiate directly with the refinery. As a result, the pump price of fuel surpassed N1,000 across filling stations yesterday.

In a statement issued yesterday, NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero criticised the government's decision to raise fuel prices without providing adequate relief measures for struggling Nigerians.

The NLC also criticised the role of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), accusing it of acting as a monopoly that dictates fuel prices, contrary to the principles of a competitive market.

Ajaero urged the government to develop a clear, long-term economic strategy instead of relying on "ad hoc" solutions and palliative measures.

The Labour leader warned that the latest price increase would exacerbate the country's poverty levels, shrink production capacities, and lead to more job losses.

Ajaero emphasised that the government must communicate its economic goals clearly to the public rather than imposing sudden, disruptive measures.

The statement reads, "We are dismayed by the latest increase in the pump price of petrol. It looks like the only thing this government is known for is increasing the pump price of petrol without commensurate capacity of Nigerians or mitigation measures.

"Even following the logic of market forces, we find it an aberration that a private company (NNPCL) is the one fixing prices and projecting itself as a hegemonic monopoly.

"We challenge the government to go to the drawing board and present us with a blueprint for inclusive economic growth and national development instead of this spasmodic ad hocism and palliative policy.

"It needs no stating that the latest wave of increase has grossly altered the calculations of Nigerians once again at a time when they were reluctantly coming to terms with their new realities.

"It will further deepen poverty as production capacities dip, and more jobs will be lost with multidimensional adverse effects. In light of this, we urge the government to immediately reverse this rate hike as previous increases did not produce good results. People only got poorer.

"But more fundamentally, the government should be bold enough to tell Nigerians in advance where it wants to take the country."

LEADERSHIP reports that fuel queues have resurfaced across Lagos following increased petrol prices by the NNPC Ltd. and other marketers.

Due to the price hike, many filling stations, including those along Ikorodu Road, Ikeja, and Bariga, have temporarily closed.

The pump prices at NNPCL stations had risen to N998 per litre while other marketers were charging even more.

Northwest filling station is now selling at N1,000, Hyden Petroleum at N1,100, and NIPCO at N1,050.

This marks the third price increase in two months, following the start of petrol purchases from the Dangote Oil Refinery on the outskirts of Lagos.

NNPC Ltd. has raised petrol prices from N855 per litre to N998 in Lagos, with prices reaching N1,003 in North-Eastern states.

On Sept. 3, the fuel price rose from N568 in Lagos, the lowest at that time, and N617 in other regions to a minimum of N855.

Dr Ayodele Oni, an energy lawyer, suggested that the government could foster competition by promoting the establishment of modular refineries and revamping existing national facilities.

FG unveils 'Convert Now, Pay Later' Portal for CNG

Meanwhile, the federal government has opened a payment portal for Nigerians to convert their vehicles from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on the opening of the payment plan application portal, the government said that the payment options allow people to convert their vehicles now and pay later with affordable monthly instalments at competitive rates.

"Payment plan to make it easier to switch to CNG" the short statement read, "Switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is now more accessible than ever.

Intervene now, Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

Sequel to yet another increase in the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th National Assembly, and the President of the Nigerian Baptist Conference, Rev. Israel Akanji, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene, saying the increase would further add to the difficulties that Nigerians are facing.

They appealed while fielding questions from newsmen at the 64th Baptist Ministers Conference, 2024, tagged: "The Necessity of Sound Doctrines In A Time Like This," held in Kaduna.

The Baptist President noted that the country was facing serious economic challenges and that Nigerians must make some sacrifices to forge ahead as a nation.

"Nigerians' problem is the suddenness of the sacrifices that have to be made. Things dropped too sharply, and Nigerians are crying out. We're not saying that the Government is doing nothing, but we're appealing to the Government to programme the various steps that will be taken so that they won't be too heavy on its citizens.

"The government must work on transportation, and this is because fuel has been too expensive, and something has to be done," he said.

According to him, if fuel goes down, things will go down, and Nigerians have already experienced the painful part. He stresses that if fuel can come down a little, then farm products will be lower, house rent will be reduced, and the issue of school fees will also go down.

"I am a university proprietor. If you know how much we must pay for diesel, the University can hardly function in this situation. Things are too expensive, and we need Government intervention. If they can do it in the fuel area, that will help the masses.

In his speech, Senator Sani, who was invited to the conference, said there was no doubt that Nigerians are suffering. It is difficult to feed their families, provide medical care, educate their families, and even transport themselves, saying this was not just a product of economic reform but a result of the things Nigerians refused to do in the past.

"All nations going through the transformation process must undergo a period of pain and sacrifices, but poor people must not make sacrifices; people in positions of power must be seen to be making sacrifices.

"We are a nation of 224 million people, the most prominent black nation in the whole world, and in reality, we cannot shy away from the severe economic challenges that the masses are facing.

"The President, the Ministers, the Governors, Senators, and people within positions of authority and power must make sacrifices; that's how we can make this nation move forward," Shehu Sani added.

While commenting on governance in Kaduna State, Sen Sani observed that the wrongs done from 2015 to 2019 are now being corrected as the current administration of Governor Uba Sani is changing the narrative positively.

He said the Baptist Ministers Conference offers the citizens the opportunity to contribute towards the country's peace, unity, and collective progress.

Also speaking, the former CAN Chairman, Kaduna State, and Chairman Board of Governors of the seminary, Rev. Dr. Joseph Hayab, said everybody can attest to the fact that there is a shift from what the country used to experience as regards the fight against terrorism in the country, adding that the reality is that it is not yet over as long as we are still experiencing pockets of kidnapping, people are being terrorised, killed, and families still struggling to pay huge amounts as ransom.

"The other time, the President, in his speech, said 300 terrorists have been killed; that shows that these terrorists are more than what we are thinking, noting that if we have dislodged 300 and we still have them in their number, that means if you look at the setting of the military squad, that means they are many.

"So, a lot needs to be done to ensure every terrorist, every person that is causing Nigerians pain and is denying other citizens sleep and even causing them sorrow by losing their loved ones should not be spared," Hayab stressed.