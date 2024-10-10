Nigerian Carriers Cannot Stand Strict Financial Audit, Says NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that Nigerian airlines were facing precarious economic situation and could all be shut down if the regulatory authorities abide strictly by the result of the financial audit carried out on the operators.

This was disclosed by the acting Director-General, Captain Chris Najomo, who said the domestic airlines are currently going through a lot of financial challenges and many are struggling to sustain their operations, which is a reflection of the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

But he assured that the regulatory authority is doing everything possible to support the airlines and ensure that they operate safely.

Speaking at the South-West Regional Air Transportation Summit in Lagos yesterday, themed: "Repositioning the Nigerian Aviation Industry for Financial Capability and Economic Viability: An Inclusive Regulatory Dialogue," Najomo who was represented by the Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), Godwin Gyang Balang, said.

Although the Nigerian economy is facing significant macroeconomic and developmental upheavals but he said with proper planning and commitment, the challenges would be surmounted with innovative approach.

"At the highest levels of governance, President Bola Tinubu, laid out an eight-point agenda for economic restoration and growth, which redefined the presidential priority areas of the administration. This represented a clarion call for all government agencies to efficiently execute their respective mandates.

"The aviation sector aligned with the president's priority areas through the aviation minister's five-point agenda. This remains crucial given the vital role civil aviation plays in national economic development, international trade and investment opportunities," Najomo said.

He said the summit reflects NCAA's commitment to realign its strategies and approaches in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, especially as it relates to the strategic initiatives of the minister of aviation and President Tinubu.

He added that the outcome will signal a new era of inclusive regulatory practices, fostering sector growth, safety, service excellence, and improved passenger experiences.

He mentioned that specific objectives of the summit include advocating for adequate funding, sound financial management and operational safety in

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, said at the conference that to harness aviation potential, Nigeria must confront its challenges and embrace transformative strategies, noting that modernising the airports, investing in state-of-the-art technologies, and ensuring world-class facilities were crucial.

This, she said will not only enhance passenger experience but also attract global airlines and boost tourism, adding that there was also a need to strengthen regulatory framework.

Kuku remarked that by fostering a transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly environment, Nigeria can encourage both local and international investments.

"Investing in the training and development of our aviation professionals is non-negotiable. From pilots to ground staff, the competence and dedication of our workforce are key to maintaining high standards of safety and service," she said.

Meanwhile, a Turkish Airlines flight has made an emergency landing at JFK International Airport in New York after the pilot fainted mid-flight, the airline said Wednesday.

According to Turkish Airlines spokesman Yahya Üstün, the plane had taken off from Seattle on Tuesday and was intended to land in Istanbul, however, the pilot collapsed during the flight, and he died after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Üstün, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter, noted, "The pilot of our Airbus 350, flight TK204 from Seattle to Istanbul collapsed during the flight

"After an unsuccessful attempt to give first aid, the flight crew of another pilot and a co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but he died before landing."

The flight tracking website FlightAware showed that Turkish Airlines flight TK204 departed from Seattle on Tuesday at 7:02 p.m. and landed at JFK on Wednesday at 5:57 a.m.

Turkish Airlines identified the pilot as İlçehin Pehlivan, 59, who had worked for the airline since 2007.

According to the spokesman, Pehlivan underwent a periodic health exam on August 3 and was given a clean bill of health by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

The passengers on diverted flight TK204 will be flown to Istanbul from JFK International, according to the airline.

"As the Turkish Airlines family, we wish God's mercy upon our captain and patience to his grieving family, all his colleagues and loved ones," Üstün said.